Cryptocurrencies breed illegal activities – CBN | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Cryptocurrencies breed illegal activities – CBN

Nigeria’s apex bank, The Central Bank of Nigeria has said cryptocurrencies promote illegal activities and raise risks, among other reasons – The Punch reports

The apex bank said this on Sunday, 7 February 2021 in a statement regarding various comments and reactions that followed its recent reminder to Deposit Money Banks to desist from transacting in/and with entities dealing in cryptocurrencies.

DR Congo records another Ebola case – three months after last case

The Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC has announced a fresh case of the deadly Ebola virus, three months after the endemic was declared over in the country – The Cable reports

The ministry of health announced this development on Sunday, 7 February 2021. Stating that the patient, who has since died, contracted the virus in Butembo, a city in North Kivu province.

Bandits attack community in Kaduna, kill 18

A group of suspected armed bandits have laid an attack on Birnin Gwari community of Kaduna State killing 18 people – Premium Times reports

According to the publication, the attack happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, 6 February 2021, when the bandits stormed the community killing some residents and robbing others.

AU will become stale if it is not result-oriented – Buhari

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that the African Union (AU) organization would become stale if it is not result-oriented – Daily Trust reports

The president made this known during an intervention at the ongoing two-day 34th virtual Summit of the AU. He also called for a comprehensive reform of the structures and operations of the organisation to make it more functional in meeting targets.

COVID-19 Updates

