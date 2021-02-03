Cruel Nigerian nurses, Dating babes with male besties | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Nigerian nurses aren’t doing well at all but I hope one day we will talk about how cruel and inhuman these people are.



They all behaves like frustrated being. — Damilare Alves🌚🇳🇬 (@damilarealves) February 3, 2021

Nigerians, is this true?

2.

I Remember the time I got dumped via WhatsApp while I was on my way to pick My Nephew at Pre-school



Guess what, I came Home with a Wrong Child 😂 — 𝐌𝕆𝐇𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄🔰 (@Mohnice_) February 3, 2021

Lol… Didn’t see that coming…

3.

MTN are now mean to the extent that when you're not having Airtime or data on your line, they'll start deducting from your battery bars. — 𝐌𝕆𝐇𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄🔰 (@Mohnice_) February 3, 2021

I mean, it’s everywhere you go. No?

4.

Having a Val is not my ticket to heaven. Stop asking me if I have a Val — 𝐁𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢 ♥︎☦︎ (@bidemitweets) February 3, 2021

Word!

5.

“If you no fit wise for Lagos, you no fit wise for anywhere” will still be relevant today, tomorrow and forever tbh — 𝔻𝕒𝕪 𝕧𝕖𝕖𝕕𝕕 ✞ (@Day_veedd) February 3, 2021

It’s the accuracy for us!

6.

Because someone pronounces words correctly doesn’t mean they’re forming! 👍 — Guess who (@Dipolygabana) February 3, 2021

Lol…

7.

Do you know you can go for years without drinking water I mean you'll die though but it's possible — Bandito✨ (@Cann__03) February 3, 2021

Hehehe… Where’s the lie?

8.

As long as you do "MALE BESTIE", no vex we no fit date 😂



I no fit dey run for inside sleep cos I get babe abeg😂😹😹 — Nielo🦍🦅 (@vibes__N) February 3, 2021

Insecure much?

9.

I keep my hair full in honor of samson and I shoot down delilah's — Le préféré de Dieu🐉 (@Cre8ivegod) February 3, 2021

Lol…

10.

When/If I become the president there are two things I’d do on my first day. Firstly, I’d ban yam🤮 secondly, i will make sure everyone gets unlimited supply of earpiece 😭 cussssss — Guess who (@Dipolygabana) February 3, 2021

What is this tweet?