Cruel Nigerian nurses, Dating babes with male besties | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Hereโ€™s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Nigerian nurses arenโ€™t doing well at all but I hope one day we will talk about how cruel and inhuman these people are.



They all behaves like frustrated being. — Damilare Alves๐ŸŒš๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฌ (@damilarealves) February 3, 2021

Nigerians, is this true?

2.

I Remember the time I got dumped via WhatsApp while I was on my way to pick My Nephew at Pre-school



Guess what, I came Home with a Wrong Child ๐Ÿ˜‚ — ๐Œ๐•†๐‡๐๐ˆ๐‚๐„๐Ÿ”ฐ (@Mohnice_) February 3, 2021

Lol… Didn’t see that coming…

3.

MTN are now mean to the extent that when you're not having Airtime or data on your line, they'll start deducting from your battery bars. — ๐Œ๐•†๐‡๐๐ˆ๐‚๐„๐Ÿ”ฐ (@Mohnice_) February 3, 2021

I mean, it’s everywhere you go. No?

4.

Having a Val is not my ticket to heaven. Stop asking me if I have a Val — ๐๐ข๐๐ž๐ฆ๐ข โ™ฅ๏ธŽโ˜ฆ๏ธŽ (@bidemitweets) February 3, 2021

Word!

5.

โ€œIf you no fit wise for Lagos, you no fit wise for anywhereโ€ will still be relevant today, tomorrow and forever tbh — ๐”ป๐•’๐•ช ๐•ง๐•–๐•–๐••๐•• โœž (@Day_veedd) February 3, 2021

It’s the accuracy for us!

6.

Because someone pronounces words correctly doesnโ€™t mean theyโ€™re forming! ๐Ÿ‘ — Guess who (@Dipolygabana) February 3, 2021

Lol…

7.

Do you know you can go for years without drinking water I mean you'll die though but it's possible — Banditoโœจ (@Cann__03) February 3, 2021

Hehehe… Where’s the lie?

8.

As long as you do "MALE BESTIE", no vex we no fit date ๐Ÿ˜‚



I no fit dey run for inside sleep cos I get babe abeg๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜น๐Ÿ˜น — Nielo๐Ÿฆ๐Ÿฆ (@vibes__N) February 3, 2021

Insecure much?

9.

I keep my hair full in honor of samson and I shoot down delilah's — Le prรฉfรฉrรฉ de Dieu๐Ÿ‰ (@Cre8ivegod) February 3, 2021

Lol…

10.

When/If I become the president there are two things Iโ€™d do on my first day. Firstly, Iโ€™d ban yam๐Ÿคฎ secondly, i will make sure everyone gets unlimited supply of earpiece ๐Ÿ˜ญ cussssss — Guess who (@Dipolygabana) February 3, 2021

What is this tweet?