Crime thriller ‘Sanitation Day’ offers new teaser ahead of cinema release

Earlier in the year, we reported that Seyi Babatope’s crime thriller Sanitation Day has been slated for a January release in cinemas. With the coronavirus pandemic still unrelenting and moviegoers fully embracing streaming especially with the timely arrival of Netflix in Nigeria, films like Sanitation Day run the risk of slipping under the radar.

Now set to be in cinemas January 29th, what we know about the plot has been pretty the same since earlier reports – a story about two inspectors, Inspector Hassan (Blossom Chukwujekwu) and Inspector Stanley (Elozonam Ogbolu) who must uncover the perpetrators of a grisly murder before sanitation day is over and movement begins.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqAtIIf5ZtU

To those who still fancy going to the theaters, a three-minutes teaser (generous by the way) has been released for you to digest. It plucks a scene where the aforementioned inspectors arrive at a man’s doorstep, interrogating about his whereabouts where a murder was committed. The teaser sets the tone of what we could expect as it ends in a cliffhanger. Sanitation Day hits cinemas January 29.