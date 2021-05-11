Creating your own recharge card, Why some ladies date | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

If 3k enter my hand now, I Don go offline for security reasons — Ojochenemi 😎 (@CleverlyAhmed) May 11, 2021

Lol… e get why o

2.

I Love You As a Brother pic.twitter.com/donWmkPkDD — Sugar Of Ibadan🐺 (@AyobamiSugar_) May 11, 2021

Lol… Fits!

3.

*Convo btw a tailor & a customer*



you said I would Yes, but I didnt

get my clothe a say this year

day to Eid Eid pic.twitter.com/MZvfULoWJe — iZeezhu61898 (@zee_zhu_) May 11, 2021

Lol

4.

Quitting school to focus on my betting career — Dohla☠ (@kendohla) May 11, 2021

Good luck bro.

5.

Admit it, you once tried creating your own recharge card — Uncle Chu (@NaijaMin) May 11, 2021

Lol… Where’s the lies?

6.

Me: *hits elbow on the table*



My entire arm: pic.twitter.com/6lsoygAofe — K#AN (@Dave_Khan7) May 11, 2021

It’s the accuracy for me

7.

For fornication you deh bill me 20k??



Something weh God go still punish me …. pic.twitter.com/0VBJiy39nB — Fairly Used Boyfriend⭐️ (@SmartBoss_ng) May 11, 2021

Lol…

8.

Don't blame some ladies who cry after breakups, can u lose ur only source of income and still keep quiet? — Nonny (@Savagenonny) May 11, 2021

What is this tweet?

9.

I don spend this money finish again, abi I should sell the second kidney pic.twitter.com/1bOVpgq3L1 — 🌪️ (@urPapaDeyCraze) May 11, 2021

Wahala like Yahoo Yahoo

10.

rema: i've been on the road for a long time



lagosians going to work: pic.twitter.com/gVE2kcbZgP — CHIM€ (@chime_szn) May 11, 2021

Lol