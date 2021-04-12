Create your own luck | The Daily Vulnerable

Here is what I learned from my conversation with Peruzzi: Mehn, your life can change in an instant!

And how did he get the kind of luck that he got meeting Davido? One leg in from of the next. Doing the radio round he doesn’t want to do, pushing the music, he’s angry, but still just doing it.

Everybody says that you ‘create your own luck’, ‘you make your own luck’, ‘luck is preparation meeting opportunity’ etc Well here, in this successful Nigerian artiste is proof of that saying.

See the video here

