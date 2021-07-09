COVID Delta Variant detected in Nigeria, Igboho drags Federal Government before Abuja court | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss.

COVID Delta Variant detected in Nigeria

The Nigerian government has said it has detected a case of the dangerous delta variant recorded in a traveller in the country – Premium Times reports

A statement by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday 8th July, noted that the development raises a grave concern in the country.

The statement also discloses that authorities were able to identify the variant through the country’s concerted efforts to combat the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Igoho drags Federal Government to Abuja Court

Sunday Adeyemo, also known as, Sunday Igboho, has requested the Federal High Court, Abuja, for the release of his aides arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services at his house in Ibadan on July 1 –The Punch reports

Chief Yomi Aliyu (SAN), the counsel for the Yoruba Nation agitator, told newsmen on Thursday, 8th July, that he had filed an action before a Federal High Court in Abuja for the release of the 13 arrested persons.

Multichoice: We’ll work with FIRS to show tax compliance

MultiChoice Nigeria says it has not received any notification from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) over alleged tax evasion s it will work with the FIRS to show tax compliance – The Cable reports

FIRS had on Thursday 8th July, announced the appointment of some commercial banks as agents to recover N1.8 trillion from accounts of MultiChoice Nigeria Limited (MCN) and MultiChoice Africa (MCA).

FIRS chairman, Muhammad Nami, revealed that the decision to appoint the banks as agents and freeze the accounts was due to the group’s continued refusal to grant FIRS access to its servers for audit.

Tearful farewell at TB Joshua’s lying-in-state

Tears flowed and tributes flowed from the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Ikotun, Lagos State, as the late Founder of the church, Prophet Temitope Balogun (T. B.) Joshua was laid in state on Thursday, 8th July – The Nation reports

Joshua died after a church service at SCOAN on June 5, a week before his 58 birthday anniversary. He will be buried on 9th July. The lying-in-state was part of his burial rites as announced by SCOAN.

Dare lists condition for return of National Sports Commission

Sunday Dare, The Youth and Sports Development Minister, has explained the National Sports Commission (NSC) must meet certain conditions before its return as custodian of the country’s sports sector – The Guardian reports

Speaking yesterday during the public hearing for the Bill to return of the NSC, Dare asked for a new-look NSC that would meet modern realities.

“Let me thank the chairman of the Senate Committee on Youth and Sports and all the committee members on behalf of all sports-loving Nigerians for undertaking this public hearing. It demonstrates your interest in the development of sports in our country. But beyond that interest is the commitment to see that necessary action and legislation are in place to guide sports development in Nigeria,” he said.