COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu warns of third wave, Foreign investment in Nigeria drops by 27.5% | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss.

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu warns of third wave

Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has asked residents to comply with all COVID-19 protocols while warning of the third wave of the pandemic – The Cable reports

The governor disclosed that the state is experiencing what “appears to be the start of a potential 3rd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“From the beginning of July, we started to experience a steep increase in the number of daily confirmed cases, with the test positivity rate going from 1.1% at the end of June 2021 to its current rate of 6.6% as at 8th of July 2021,” the governor said in a statement on Sunday,” he said.

Foreign investment in Nigeria drops by 27.5%

Foreign investment in Nigeria has reduced to a 27.5% when compared to previous data that show a boom in foreign investment in Nigeria – The Punch reports

According to the report, Nigeria received about $8.4bn investment announcements as of 4th March 2021, out of which $5.46bn were pledged by foreign investors. The remaining $2.08bn was promised by domestic investors, statistics obtained from the Nigerian Investments Promotion Commission showed.

The sum pledged by foreign investors in Q1 2021 is 27.5 per cent lower than the $7.54bn foreign investment announcements recorded by the NIPC in the preceding quarter.

N6.5bn heroin seized at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that it has intercepted 26.150kg of heroin with a street value of over N6.5billion at the SAHCO shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos – The Nation reports

Also, reports revealed one Tony Chidi Onwurolu, a suspected drug baron, to be on the run. He has been declared wanted.

NDLEA chair Brig.-Gen Buba Marwa directed that Onwurolu’s details be submitted to Interpol for tracking, spokesman Femi Babafemi said in a statement yesterday.

Bandits abduct Kaduna emir, 3 wives, 2 grandchildren, staff

Police in Kaduna has reported that the Emir of Kajuru, Alhassan Adamu, and 10 others have been kidnapped by suspected bandits in the early hours of Sunday, 11th July, in Kajuru town – Premium Times reports

Muhammad Jalige, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday.

Sources also say the victims include the emir’s three wives, two of his grandchildren and five of his domestic workers.

Oshoala inspires college students

Asisat Oshoala, the reigning CAF Woman Footballer of the Year, has urged Nigerian girls to focus on their education while exhibiting talents in sports, especially football – The Guardian reports

Oshoala, captain of the Super Falcons, spoke at the 59th Inter-House Sports Competition of Queen’s College, Yaba, Lagos, on Saturday, 10th July.

According to her, proper education can guarantee the success of any individual and ensure the production of exemplary future leaders.