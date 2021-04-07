COVID-19 Presidential Task Force gets new role, Bandits attack more communities in Kaduna | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

COVID-19 Presidential Task Force gets new role

The presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 has been converted to take on a new role, The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) – The Cable reports

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, at a media briefing on Tuesday, 6th April, disclosed that President Muhamadu Buhari approved the conversion, adding that the mandate of the PSC ends on December 31.

“Mr. president has considered the report and has approved the following: That the PTF will transition to a presidential steering committee on COVID-19, effective from 1st April, 2021, with a modified mandate to reflect the non-emergent status of COVID-19 as a potentially long-term pandemic,” the SGF said.

“You’re not elected to complain about past leaders” – CAN tells Buhari

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday, 6th April, took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and described him as incompetent – The Punch reports

The association also described the current administration as being religiously biased.

Samson Ayokunle, The President of the assocAyokunle, who spoke on the theme of the convocation, ‘The state of the nation: The way forward’, argued that the insecurity and other vices being witnessed in the country were as a result of negligence on the part of the Buhari’s administration.

Armed bandits attack four Kaduna communities, kill eight people

Armed bandits in Kaduna have killed eight persons in separate incidents in Kajuru and Kachia local government areas of the state – Premium Times reports

Samuel Aruwan, state Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the bandits barricaded the major roads and opened fire on a bus and a truck carrying firewood, killing five people.

Pregnant taekwondoist wins gold as 20th National Sports Festival opens

Aminat Idrees, a taekwondoist who fought in a mixed poomsae category together with her male counterpart, Arowora Roqeeb, surprised fans at the taekwondo hall with her aggression and agility despite her heavy pregnant state – The Guardian reports

Her feat gave Team Lagos its first gold at Edo 2020. She also got a silver in the female team poomsae category and an individual bronze in the same category making her one of the leading medalists at the festival.

IDPs: We want to return to our homes

Hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Northeast Nigeria have appealed to The President and the Service Chiefs to intensify its fight against terror in the region so that they can return to their homes – The Nation reports

The IDPs, under the umbrella of the Conference of Northeast IDPs (CNIDPs), expressed their displeasure with the state of insecurity in the country, restating that they had thought the appointments of new Service Chiefs would make a difference.