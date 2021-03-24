COVID-19: Nigeria vaccinates over 200,000 people, Abdulrazaq: Why we allowed hijab-wearing in schools | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

COVID-19 Vaccine in Nigeria

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

COVID-19: Nigeria vaccinates over 200,000 people

Over 200,000 Nigerians have received the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines – Premium Times reports

This information was disclosed by The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in a tweet on Tuesday, 23rd March. The figure is almost twice the number of people vaccinated as of Monday, March 22, as announced by the head of the agency, Faisal Shuaib.

$5bn stolen from Nigeria frozen in foreign countries – Transparency International

Transparency International (TI) has stated an estimated $5 billion stolen from Nigeria is frozen in various accounts in foreign countries – The Cable reports

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) disclose this on Monday in Abuja during a media workshop organised by a local chapter of TI in Nigeria.

“In the case of Nigeria, it is estimated that $5 billion stolen assets are frozen. What does this mean? It means this is money sitting somewhere in Switzerland or somewhere waiting for reparation,” Vaclav Prusa, CISLAC policy advisor said.

FG begs Labour over planned Wage Bill strike

The Federal Government has pleaded with members of the organised labour not to embark on any strike action over the minimum wage bill in the National Assembly – The Punch reports

Senator Chris Ngige, The Minister of Labour and Employment, made the appeal on Tuesday, 23rd March at the inauguration of the National Labour Advisory Council in Owerri, Imo.

Abdulrazaq: Why we allowed hijab-wearing in schools

Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has disclosed why his administration announced hijab-wearing in grant-aided mission schools – The Nation reports

According to the governor, this decision was based on consultations, meetings, brainstorming and dispassionate weighing of policy options.

He said: “We took that decision in good faith and in the interest of all. I swore to an oath to protect every Kwaran. This oath includes looking at the bigger picture and doing everything to prevent a crisis before it occurs.”

Super Eagles target victory in Porto Novo

Players and officials of the Super Eagles believe they can get a victory against the Squirrels of Benin Republic in Saturday’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Porto Novo – The Guardian reports

The match will take place at the Stade Charles de Gaulle and the team is said to travel by boat.

