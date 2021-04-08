COVID-19: 9mobile provides university students free access to edtech platform MyClassConnect

As countries brainstorm on the safest and most efficient way of ensuring that students return to classes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria’s innovative and youth-friendly telecommunication company, 9mobile, has stepped up to the plate by providing a cost-free innovative solution.

Working in partnership with MyClassConnect, a cloud-based educational technology platform, 9mobile is offering a data-cost-free virtual teaching and learning platform designed for tertiary institutions.

Through this partnership, students of tertiary institutions can continue learning while keeping safe from the pandemic. 9mobile’s free access support ensures that students can access the platform without incurring mobile data cost.

Speaking on the initiative, the Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, said, “9mobile recognises the importance of leveraging its technology to support very important segments of the society like the academia and university students through this pandemic. We are delighted to be working with My ClassConnect platform to support efforts to advance the potentials of our young people.”

Commenting on this exciting development, the Founder/CEO of MyClassConnect portal, Okechukwu Gospel Obi, said, “the platform enables the efficient handling of academic activities, including planning and delivering lectures, evaluating assessments with improved techniques, keeping up with educational communications out of social media to improve learning feedback, and tracking student learning progress with AI-driven data analytics.”

Okechukwu further explained that through the MyClassConnect platform and 9mobile, students in Nigerian universities and their counterparts across Africa could virtually step into a new world where the digital economy supports academia. “With this platform, lecturers from participating institutions can upload lectures and manage student assessment and grading. Also, students can download access lectures and upload assessments and provide feedback,” Okechukwu said.