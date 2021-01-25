Corrective rape, the price of misogyny | Top Non-binary tweets we saw from Nigerians last week

With its avowed conservatism and self-proclaimed devotion to traditional values, Nigeria’s public discussion landscape is seeing an increase in conversations that step out of the narrow dichotomy that defines conservative discourse – good or evil, wrong and right, acceptable and unacceptable.

Nigeria’s 47% youth population is having conversations its respectability-obsessed predecessors could only dream of having.

We collated some of those dynamic conversations on Naija Twitter last week that fit the themes of our non-binary blog. Read, enjoy, join the conversation if you want to and better yet take action.

Called my sister upset today & started with:



“Are you in the right space of mind where I can rant to you about something that deeply bothers me?”



waited for her confirmation before I started..



And I just want to thank Twitter for teaching me not to pour without an opening — Ikuku Malaysia 🧖🏾‍♀️ (@chefobubu) January 22, 2021

If you thought all the conversions we keep having on mental health and empathy achieves nothing, think again.

A concerned friend sent me these screenshots from a “community” group on WhatsApp.



Apparently, I can only be "changed" through rape.



This is the reality of queer Cameroonians. 💔🌈 pic.twitter.com/irY9Ts95uF — Bandy Kiki (Her/She) (@Bandykiki) January 22, 2021

Lesbians, perhaps more than gay men, have it worse when it comes to violent homophobia. No surprise there.

The story of a gay man coming out has thrown Nigerians into confusion again. Their homophobic and religious ignorance has no limitation. Homosexuality is not a crime or a spiritual challenge, homosexuality is both natural and divine.#GodAdoresYou #GayByGod #YouAreNotAlone …/1 pic.twitter.com/bxcyl2PKTP — Revd Father Jide Macaulay HHH ™ (@RevJide) January 22, 2021

We wrote about Bolu Okupe’s coming out and the uproar it raised in Nigeria’s blogosphere here.

Sometimes I think about how disabled people live in Nigeria and how there are no structures available to help their disability and it makes me very sad. — THE BIG CHIEF (@bigchiefenkay) January 15, 2021

We can’t talk about this enough. Special needs Nigerians deserve better. Read this story of two kids of ‘special needs’ we published last week for deeper context.

"…dangers of homosexuality and warning people against it."



First of all, (as hard as this is…) sorry to your friend.



Second of all, writing a piece that labels homosexuals as "dangerous" is a very vivid instance of homophobia. And yes, it is hateful.



Now you know. — Raldie Young 🌈 #EndSARS (@raldieyoung) January 21, 2021

More of this please. Bigots want to carry their bigotry to civilized countries that respect human rights, I think not pic.twitter.com/kR4Mz1s7DY — Biliquis (@Biliquis_X) January 20, 2021

A now-deleted tweet by @drpenking detailing his friend’s experience being denied Australian visa for homophobic tweets sparked a conversation about the consequences of homophobia. We wrote about that here.

I think men are not properly loved until they make money. — Kofi Acheampong (@Kofi_Seven) January 16, 2021

@Kofi_Seven attracted massive disagreement over this. We wrote about 3 men’s experience with what he asserted in his tweets here to better understand the thinking that drives this feeling.

Entered one clubhouse room about men issues by men.They were talking about dating. Every time I called my partner “he”,they’d correct me with “she” and I would go “no,I’m talking about a man” and someone said “ooh…na one of the homo be this” and they all laughed and I just left https://t.co/wI0agRWyJ6 — NON-SO (@upcoming_shef) January 21, 2021

One will think in 2021 our idea of masculinity shouldn’t be limited to cis-gendered heterosexual men only. Alas …

Saw a designer’s portfolio and was going to enter their DM to discuss potentially working on a project. Checked their Twitter & first tweet is a RT of a tweet saying women are solely responsible for holding up the patriarchy … oops — Moe (@Mochievous) January 21, 2021

Misogyny is harmful to women as well as men, but women so much more. No one should be forced to do business with people who don’t recognise their full humanity.

The year was 2013. I had to say sorry to this man, after a quarrel I was sure to win. Reason? I needed him to sign the consent letter as part of my documentation to apply for a visa for a business trip to SA. https://t.co/TlFKHFuSF5 — AutomaticPrincess (@Auto_Princess) January 19, 2021

Adult women not being able to travel without the consent of their spouse – who is an equal, must die in 2021.