Corrective rape, the price of misogyny | Top Non-binary tweets we saw from Nigerians last week

With its avowed conservatism and self-proclaimed devotion to traditional values, Nigeria’s public discussion landscape is seeing an increase in conversations that step out of the narrow dichotomy that defines conservative discourse – good or evil, wrong and right, acceptable and unacceptable.

Nigeria’s 47% youth population is having conversations its respectability-obsessed predecessors could only dream of having.

We collated some of those dynamic conversations on Naija Twitter last week that fit the themes of our non-binary blog. Read, enjoy, join the conversation if you want to and better yet take action.

1.

If you thought all the conversions we keep having on mental health and empathy achieves nothing, think again.

2.

Lesbians, perhaps more than gay men, have it worse when it comes to violent homophobia. No surprise there.

3.

We wrote about Bolu Okupe’s coming out and the uproar it raised in Nigeria’s blogosphere here.

4.

We can’t talk about this enough. Special needs Nigerians deserve better. Read this story of two kids of ‘special needs’ we published last week for deeper context.

5. 

A now-deleted tweet by @drpenking detailing his friend’s experience being denied Australian visa for homophobic tweets sparked a conversation about the consequences of homophobia. We wrote about that here.

6.

@Kofi_Seven attracted massive disagreement over this. We wrote about 3 men’s experience with what he asserted in his tweets here to better understand the thinking that drives this feeling.

7.

One will think in 2021 our idea of masculinity shouldn’t be limited to cis-gendered heterosexual men only. Alas …

8.

Misogyny is harmful to women as well as men, but women so much more. No one should be forced to do business with people who don’t recognise their full humanity.

9.

Adult women not being able to travel without the consent of their spouse –  who is an equal, must die in 2021.

