Communicate how you feel, no matter what | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: Watching the video (you and your wife shared on YouTube) makes me want to ask this. Do you sometimes get scared of being that vulnerable?

Akah: You know, vulnerability is not even my style. But being vulnerable with my wife is one of the hardest things I had to do and learn because I didn’t know I was even ‘unvulnerable’.

I didn’t know what vulnerability was. My father didn’t teach me vulnerability. I didn’t see men that were vulnerable. And when I saw it on TV, I felt (like screaming) “get yourself together, man.”

I didn’t know what it was. I didn’t know that it was one of the things that we should look out for. I didn’t know that it was one of the things that my wife wanted…

Seing how it was making our relationship to be stagnant instead of progressing, and her need for a man who was willing to be vulnerable made me begin to learn about vulnerability.

I learnt to communicate how I feel, no matter what it is.

Akah Nnani is a Nigerian born Actor, YouTuber, TV/Online Show Host and Content Creator.

