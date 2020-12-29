Coming short | The Daily Vulnerable

Shortcomings are not the best thing to think about at the end of the year – so we were made to believe. It is easier to think and talk about the successes we’ve recorded, and the perks that come with it.

However, this year has thought us that we’ll be mistaken to take that approach.

Shortcomings exist. Shortcomings should be noticed, and celebrated. You can be more patient with the shortcomings of others. You have your own shortcomings.

It’s usually easier to see the holes in someone else’s game than it is to see the holes in our own.

Finding the holes, seeing them and planning with them in mind is the first path of not coming short.

