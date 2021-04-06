ChudesBookClub: Lagos Noir | The Daily Vulnerable

Dolapo starred at him for several more seconds and crossed herself again. Then she quietly responded to him in Yoruba. “God is with me! I have no reason to fear evil. Be gone, fallen angel! Be gone, Devil!” She switched to English, “In the name of Jesus!”

Showlogo stared blankly at her and laughed. “My eyes tell me I’m in America, my ears tell me something else.” He stretched his back and began to walk up the sidesalk. He was Showlogo and he could survive anything and anywhere.

Behind him Buster the black cat followed, attracted and intrigued by the strongest-smelling blood he’d ever sniffed.

Follow #WithChude on YouTube, social media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).