Chris Evans fans in an ecstatic mood as he joins the TECNO Mobile family as Global Brand Ambassador

TECNO keeps winning! Just few weeks after TECNO beat Samsung to win the African smartphone crown, the brand has announced signing Chris Evans – more popularly known as Captain America – as its brand ambassador.

Chris Evans is seen in a video first posted on TECNO’s Instagram page, wishing everyone an amazing year and calling for the “time to stand out”.

This marquee move has created ripples across the globe amongst fans of both Marvel and TECNO alike. This signing has intensified TECNO’s determination to globalize and break up the soil into more emerging markets.

As the brand continues to grow on the world stage, TECNO now finds itself competing with major mainstream brands, who undoubtedly will sit up and take note of this super-heroic manoeuvre.

The never-stop spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence represented by Chris Evans in his career pursuit is a perfect reflection of TECNO’s relentless pursuit of attaining great heights in the smartphone markets. In the same vein, the Hollywood and fashion DNA embodied by Chris Evans also reflects TECNO’s constant upgrade of its product design, which is increasingly fashionable, energetic, and constantly pioneering. It is no surprise that, according to Counterpoint’s most recent report, TECNO was recognized as one of the few brands that has made break-throughs in AI-enhanced mobile photography and videography. The brand keeps pushing to break the norm and give its fans the best innovation-wise.

Now, together with Evans, TECNO has got the wings to stand out globally, and will sure significantly impact positively on the brand’s perception among phone users.

It would seem like this partnership is coming at the best of times. Endorsed by Chris Evans, TECNO’s widely popular CAMON series is geared up to have another great smartphone added to its portfolio with the launch of the CAMON 17 slated for May 6, causing massive buzz in the market and consumers pumped up in anticipation of the smartphone and the features it promises to deliver.

TECNO’s Camon series have been known for the excellent photography they offer users, as well as their ground breaking innovative features. This partnership with Chris Evans has set an even greater tone for the coming device!

I, and the host of TECNO fans, can barely wait to see the magic Chris Evans and TECNO will bring us with the coming Camon 17.

