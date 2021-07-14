Cheapest Markets in Onitsha

For generations, Anambra’s largest city of Onitsha has been famed for one thing: commerce. The city is littered with markets, including the famous Main Market which is touted as the largest in Nigeria and even beyond. Onitsha, over the years, has fed neighbouring states with their supplies. In case you were thinking about going down there to shop, here’s a list of some markets where you can find unbeatable discounts.

Ose Market: The Ose Okwodu Market, Onitsha in Anambra State – known for foodstuff sales and food condiments – is one shopping centre that holds out to all. The market, which is mainly dominated by women, opens for business as early as 5:30am and has no specific closing time as the market shifts to the roadside when it is officially closed at 6pm. Ose Central Market is one of the largest foodstuff markets in the entire South East and South South, and offers some of the lowest prices for goods anywhere in Anambra state. Relief Market, Ogbaru: If you intend shopping for beverages and related products, Relief Market in Ogbaru is the place. Located at Obodoukwu road, off Onitsha-Owerri road Relief Market is one of the largest provisions markets in Onitsha. They also sell at unbeatable prices. Like with all markets in Onitsha, there are also traders who sell foodstuffs and clothing there at very affordable prices. Ochanja Market: Ochanja market is the most popular market for travellers in or out of Onitsha as the market is situated in the popular Upper Iweka area. Most bus stations in Onitsha have their terminals in this area, thus making the market a top destination for travellers seeking to stock up on supplies. Food items and locally-made clothes are the most popular products on offer at the market. International Textile Market Onitsha: ITMO is one of the latest additions to markets in Anambra and was only commissioned in 2018. The market is the largest textile market in Nigeria’s South East. The market deals exclusively in textile products and by-products. There is virtually no type of textile that is unavailable at the market, and they come with competitive prices. The market is in the harbour industrial layout part of the city. Onitsha main market: Onitsha main market is considered as West Africa’s commercial powerhouse. From imported second-hand clothing and jewelry to industrial equipment, Onitsha has it all in its expansive market, considered the biggest market in terms of item availability and land size. The market is governed by one of the most revered traders associations on the continent, the Onitsha Market Traders Association (OMATA). Most of the major import merchants from Eastern Nigeria have their head offices within the market. This makes the market the go-to place for great prices.