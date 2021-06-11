‘Charge and Bail’, ‘Superstar’ – here’s the 2021 movie slate from Inkblot Productions

Following a blockbuster 2020 which saw the releases of Who’s The Boss, Quam’s Money and D.O.D – Day of Destiny, Inkblot Productions, Nigeria’s leading production powerhouse, is back with its 2021 theatrical slate in collaboration with its frequent partner Film One Entertainment.

First up is Charge and Bail, a comedy drama set for October 2021, which follows the adventures of an upper-class lawyer thrust into the working class world of a “charge and bail” law firm. The film stars Zainab Balogun, Stan Nze, Elozonam Ogbolu, Folu Storms, Eso Dike, Tope Olowoniyan along with Bimbo Manuel and Femi Adebayo. Charge And Bail is written by Chinaza Onuzo and directed by Uyoyou Adia, the writer of The Sessions and Nneka The Pretty Serpent, making her theatrical directorial debut.

Following the success of Quam’s Money, Inkblot returns to Christmas with its December 2021 offering, Superstar, a Romantic Drama written by Akhigbe Illozhobie, Uyoyou Adia and Chinaza Onuzo and directed by Akhigbe Illozobhie aka Akay Mason, whose debut film and audience pleaser Elevator Baby recently landed a Bollywood remake. Superstar is about a young woman who finds love as she chases her dreams of Nollywood stardom and it features Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Timini Egbuson, Daniel Etim Effiong, Eku Edewor, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Teniola Aladese and a host of others.

Inkblot co-founder Chinaza Onuzo speaks on the expectations for the new films. ”Since our first cinema release in 2015, Inkblot has delighted cinema audiences with ground breaking stories, memorable characters and magic moments. Working with an amazing cast, great crew and visionary filmmakers, we fully expect ‘Charge and Bail’ and ‘Superstar’ to delight audiences in the way we’ve always done. ”

Moses Babatope, CEO of Film One Entertainment had this to say about the upcoming collaboration with Inkblot “From the Wedding Party Series, to The Set Up and the New Money Series, an Inkblot/Film One collaboration is always something to look forward to. Together we’ve made 7 films and grossed well over a billion naira at the Nigerian box office. I’m looking forward to the audience experiencing the blockbusters we have for them this year”

Speaking on Inkblot’s 2021 plans, Zulumoke Oyibo the Inkblot co-founder had this to say “We are looking forward to all the amazing work being done with our partners and collaborators. We can’t wait to share it all with our audience. Watch this space because it’s going to be spectacular!”

The teasers and trailers for Charge and Bail and Superstar is forthcoming.