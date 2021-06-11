‘Charge and Bail’, ‘Superstar’ – here’s the 2021 movie slate from Inkblot Productions

Inkblot Produtions

Following a blockbuster 2020 which saw the releases of  Who’s The Boss, Quam’s Money and D.O.D – Day of Destiny, Inkblot Productions, Nigeria’s leading production powerhouse, is back with its 2021 theatrical slate in collaboration with its frequent partner Film One Entertainment. 

First up is Charge and Bail, a comedy drama set for October 2021, which follows the adventures of an upper-class lawyer thrust into the working class world of a “charge and bail” law firm.  The film stars Zainab Balogun, Stan Nze, Elozonam Ogbolu, Folu Storms, Eso Dike, Tope Olowoniyan along with Bimbo Manuel and Femi Adebayo. Charge And Bail is written by Chinaza Onuzo and directed by Uyoyou Adia, the writer of The Sessions and Nneka The Pretty Serpent, making her theatrical directorial debut.

Following the success of Quam’s Money, Inkblot returns to Christmas with its December 2021 offering, Superstar, a Romantic Drama written by Akhigbe Illozhobie, Uyoyou Adia and Chinaza Onuzo and directed by Akhigbe Illozobhie aka Akay Mason, whose debut film and audience pleaser Elevator Baby recently landed a Bollywood remake. Superstar is about a young woman who finds love as she chases her dreams of Nollywood stardom and it features Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Timini Egbuson, Daniel Etim Effiong, Eku Edewor, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Teniola Aladese and a host of others.

Inkblot co-founder Chinaza Onuzo speaks on the expectations for the new films. ”Since our first cinema release in 2015, Inkblot has delighted cinema audiences with ground breaking stories, memorable characters and magic moments. Working with an amazing cast, great crew and visionary filmmakers, we fully expect ‘Charge and Bail’ and ‘Superstar’ to delight audiences in the way we’ve always done. ”

Moses Babatope, CEO of Film One Entertainment had this to say about the upcoming collaboration with Inkblot “From the Wedding Party Series, to The Set Up and the New Money Series, an Inkblot/Film One collaboration is always something to look forward to. Together we’ve made 7 films and grossed well over a billion naira at the Nigerian box office. I’m looking forward to the audience experiencing the blockbusters we have for them this year

Speaking on Inkblot’s 2021 plans, Zulumoke Oyibo the Inkblot co-founder had this to say “We are looking forward to all the amazing work being done with our partners and collaborators. We can’t wait to share it all with our audience. Watch this space because it’s going to be spectacular!”  

The teasers and trailers for Charge and Bail and Superstar is forthcoming.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo June 8, 2021

Kunle Afolayan’s upcoming film ‘Tenants of the House’ is about the herdsmen-farmer conflict

The last time we heard about Kunle Afolayan, he was in a chat with Ben Amadasun of Netflix Africa, announcing ...

Bernard Dayo June 7, 2021

The Netflix trailer for South African dance show JIVA! is here

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for the streaming platform’s latest local original series, JIVA!, about a vibrant dancer, Ntombi ...

Bernard Dayo June 3, 2021

These Nollywood movies are coming to Netflix this June

As always, Netflix is offering a new slate of Nollywood content this June, picking up old titles as well as ...

Bernard Dayo June 2, 2021

Can horror comedies in Nollywood explode with ‘My Village People’?

It has since been established that Nollywood isn’t actively in the business of making horror films. 90’s Nollywood horror nostalgia ...

Bernard Dayo May 31, 2021

Charles Okpaleke is making a film based on the 1993 Nigerian airplane hijack

So far, Charles Okpaleke‘s footprint in Nollywood has shown that Nigeria is a grapevine of stories and he’s committed to ...

Bernard Dayo May 24, 2021

Here’s the first teaser of South Africa’s street-dance show ‘JIVA!’ coming to Netflix

The highly anticipated South African original, JIVA! is set to arrive on Netflix on June 24th 2021. The show follows ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail