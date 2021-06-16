CBN to print money for Gambia; Insecurity reportedly threatens quality of telecom service in Nigeria | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the Nigerian nation, these are some of the top news stories that shouldn’t escape your attention.

CBN may start printing Gambia’s currency

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has said that the bank is willing to assist the Central Bank of the Gambia (CBG) to print its legal tender.

This was made known in Abuja on Tuesday, June 15, during a two-day visit by a delegation from the CBG, led by its Governor, Buah Saidy, aimed at seeking a possible partnership to tackle acute currency shortages, among other currency management challenges in the country.

Saidy informed the CBN governor that relying on its current printer, De La Rue of London, for its currency needs was expensive and unsustainable as it costs the bank about £70,000 to lift printed currencies from Sri Lanka to the Gambia.

In response, Emefiele assured his visitors that the bank has extremely competitive advantage to undertake the currency printing for Gambia, adding that the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting has a lot of idle capacity to satisfy the demands of the CBG. – Punch reports

I can solve Nigeria’s insecurity problems – COAS Yahaya

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, has expressed confidence that, by virtue of his credentials and experience, he is able to end insecurity in the country.

Yahaya who stated this on June 15 when he appeared for screening before the House of Representatives’ Joint Committee on Defence and Army, said he had participated in war and peacekeeping in Liberia and such experience would prove vital in ensuring improved security in the country

“Looking at my career, I have virtually seen it all. I have seen war in other countries; I have seen how it was done. I was involved also in internal security operations both there and here.

“What I brought is the certificate of experience and commitment I have had all across my career. Throughout my career, I have been appointed as at when due. I am determined to provide my best, having known what is required to achieve result.” – The Cable reports

Nigeria to receive 3.9m doses of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine by August

The Federal Government, through National Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has disclosed that Nigeria is scheduled to receive 3.92 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by August.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, NPHCDA Executive Director, Faisal Shuaib, said the Federal Government is working on ensuring that more people are vaccinated as more vaccines are expected.

“We now have information that Nigeria will get 3.92 million doses of Oxford/Astrazeneca by end of July or early August. As we receive additional information on the exact dates in August, we will provide an update regarding timelines and details of this.” – The Cable reports

Nasarawa governor invokes ‘no-work-no-pay’ policy as workers begin indefinite strike

Nasarawa Governor, Abdullahi Sule has invoked the ‘no-work-no-pay’ policy as Organised Labour in the state on Tuesday, June 15, began an indefinite industrial action to press home their demand for full implementation of N30,000 national minimum wage, implementation of staff promotion, among others.

The governor then directed, through a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Ubandoma-Aliyu, that any worker that does not show up for work should not be paid.

Sule also directed Permanent Secretaries to open attendance registers in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure effective implementation of the ‘no work no pay policy. – P.M. News reports

MTN: Insecurity is threatening the quality of our service

MTN Nigeria has acknowledged a possible disruption to its services due to insecurity in the country.

“Sadly, we must inform you that with the rising insecurity in different parts of Nigeria, service delivery to your organisation may be impacted in the coming days,” MTN reportedly wrote in a message to customers.

“This means that in some cases, our technical support team may not be able to get to your site and achieve optimum turnaround time in fault management as quickly as possible.” – Nigerian Tribune reports