CBN extends naira-4-dollar deadline to boost remittances, Chinedu Ikedieze, Osita Iheme hint on new project | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

CBN extends naira-4-dollar deadline to boost remittances

The Central Bank of Nigeria has extended the ‘Naira 4 dollar scheme’ indefinitely after it was scheduled to end on May 8, 2021 – The Punch reports

The CBN disclosed this on Thursday, 6th May, in a circular to all Deposit Money Banks, International Money Transfer Operators and the general public, titled ‘Re: Introduction of the CBN’s “Naira 4 dollar scheme” for diaspora remittances’.

“All aspects of the operationalisation of the programme remain the same. Please take note and ensure compliance,” the circular read.

Chinedu Ikedieze, Osita Iheme hint on new project

Nollywood star actors, Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme, popularly known as Aki and Paw Paw, are considering working on a new joint project.

The movie stars whose faces have been plastered all over social media with gifs, memes, and stickers, got fans excited on Wednesday after they shared an Instagram conversation about dropping the new project.

Iheme led the talk after he asked Ikedieze: “How far Edu? Just over here soliloquising. I just dey see DM and old clips everywhere. Guess it’s time to answer the call of nature and drop something. How you see am?”

Chinedu responded with “this will be interesting ooo. Should we give them a movie or series?”

Reps panel threatens to summon Buhari

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Upstream) has given the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) a 14 days ultimatum to appear before it. And failure to appear before the committee will lead to the summoning of the Minister of Petroleum, President Muhammadu Buhari – Premium Times reports

The house of representatives committee is investigating the revocation and reversal order on the operating licences of OML 123, 124, 126 and 137.

Nigerian Governors commiserate with RCCG General Overseer

Nigerian State Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Nyesom Wike (Rivers) have commiserated with General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye on the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye – The Nation reports

The governors like Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Yahaya Bello (Kogi) spoke through statements issued on Thursday, 6th May, after Dare’s death was announced.

Lagos asks local councils to set up disability desks

Mr. Ogundairo Oluwadamilare, The General Manager, Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), has called on local government authorities in the state to set up a disability desk to see to the inclusion of Persons Living With Disability (PWDs) in all programmes and activities of the local government – The Guardian reports

“It is about making our environment to accommodate persons with disabilities to live a fulfilled and productive life. The question is how many banks can a person on a wheelchair enter? That is an injustice. Because it is already presumed that no person with disability or persons on wheelchair specifically have a business in the bank and that is against the tenets of social justice,” he said.