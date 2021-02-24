CBN: Crypto Ban is in Nigeria’s best interest, Experts seek massive testing to avoid spread of new COVID variant | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

CBN: Crypto Ban is in Nigeria’s best interest

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has stated that the bank’s directive to financial institutions on cryptocurrency transactions, is in the best interest of depositors and the country’s financial system – The Cable reports

Emefiele disclosed this on Tuesday, 23rd February, in a with the joint senate committee on banking, insurance and other financial institutions; ICT and cybercrime; and capital market.

“Let me state that this decision is in the best interest of every well-meaning Nigerian, who have nothing to hide and is happy to have traceable and transparent dealings in our financial system,” Emefiele said.

COVID Variant: Experts seek massive testing to avoid spread

Virologists and other medical experts on Tuesday, 23rd February, pleaded with the Federal and State Governments to begin nationwide testing in aims to prevent the spread of a new variant of COVID-19 – The Punch reports

“If the numbers of Nigerian passengers with the mutants keep increasing and if the strains turn out to spread and cause severe disease, certainly, I expect a ban of Nigerians travelling to the United Kingdom and other countries. We have not reached that stage yet, but it is a possibility, the UK government is definitely much more proactive on, and responsive to matters of the health of her citizens,” one of the virologist said.

Lawmakers to empower states for determining minimum wage

A bill seeking to allow states determine minimum wage has scaled second reading in the House of Representatives – Premium Times reports

On Tuesday, 23rd February, the house debated the bill and passed it for second reading amidst opposition.

The sponsor of the bill, Datti Garba, from Kaduna, said the bill is part of the devolution of powers, which allows states to determine minimum wage based on capacity.

Senate ignores petition, confirms ex-service chiefs as Ambassadors

The Nigerian Senate, on Tuesday 23rd February, confirmed the appointment of the immediate past service chiefs as ambassadors – The Guardian reports

Adamu Bulkachuwa, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, while presenting the committee’s report, said the committee screened the nominees carefully and thoroughly and was satisfied with their qualifications, character and general performance despite the petition urging the Senate to throw the nominations out because of Senate’s past votes of no confidence in the ex service chiefs over their failure to contain terrorism, banditry and kidnapping was ignored by the Upper Chamber.

COVID-19 Updates

571 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-170

Ogun-65

FCT-45

Kwara-34

Abia-32

Enugu-32

Kano-25

Oyo-22

Ondo-21

Rivers-19

Kaduna-19

Benue-18

Bayelsa-12

Kebbi-12

Nasarawa-11

Akwa Ibom-9

Delta-8

Ekiti-6

Niger-5

Bauchi-3

Imo-3



153,187 confirmed

129,943 discharged

1,874 deaths pic.twitter.com/9Rfi3fdT2s — NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 23, 2021