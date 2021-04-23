Cattle traders chase Enugu Police with AK-47; Instagram Comedian Pankeeroy, in trouble with the law | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

All across Nigeria, here are five stories that has grabbed everyone’s attention this Friday:

Cattle traders chase policemen in Enugu state with Ak-47s

New Artisan Market in Enugu was a hotbed of tensions late Thursday following a clash between cattle traders in the market and men of the State Police Command.

As reported by Punch, trouble started when state officials attempted a demolition of market, following an order of the State High Court, on grounds that it is a security threat because of its proximity to the Government House.

Efforts to carry out the order were therefore resisted by some of the traders in the market who reportedly chased back security officials with firearms.

Presidency outrages Nigerians yet again

The Nigerian government on Thursday, dismissed calls by citizens for the sack of Communication Minister, Isa Ali Pantami, over extreme opinions he expressed prior to his inauguration into the Federal Executive Council.

Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a series of tweets described the calls as symptomatic of an unforgiving cancel culture that fiercely punishes public figures for any mistake they have made in the past.

The statement didn’t sit well with Nigerians, especially on social media, as some drew parallels with Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Shekau, thus raising questions on the need to forgive the terrorist if he simply apologises for his past.

Popular Instagram comedian Pankeeroy is in trouble with the law

Popular Instagram comedian, Pankeeroy has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday 22nd of April for allegedly belonging to an internet fraud crime ring.

The commission noted that the comedian is heavily involved in Bitcoin scams and has N22,300,000 worth of Bitcoin in his block chain account.

UFC Nigerian Champion, Usman Kamaru picks easy match to defend his title

Nigerian born UFC Welterweight champion; Usman Kamaru is set to defend his title on Saturday 24th of April 2021, against Jorge Masvidal, who he went up against and defeated last year.

Interesting to note about this rematch is that Usman noted during a pre-match conference that he picked Masvidal as his next opponent because he didn’t view him as much of a threat.

The combat sports world however, seems to think otherwise as odds for the fight sit at 400 Usman to Masvidal’s underdog 310, implying that the match may be end up being tougher than Usman believes.

DJ Cuppy yet to be fully accepted by Nigerian music fans?

Celebrity Disc Jockey and artiste, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, continues to struggle with acceptance from majority of the Nigerian music fanbase.

From her debut single, some Nigerians hounded her for ‘not being talented enough’ and accusing her of using her wealth to bolster her music, despite putting out a successful album later.

The artiste trended on Twitter Thursday, after she replied a troll who criticised her. Majority of respondents however, noted that she has done enough to prove her worth.

