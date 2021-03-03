Cash-out season for Bobriky fans, What happens to men after sex | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

‘If sperm is in balls, does that mean ball really is life?’ — ayo.arts 🇯🇲 (@the_unusualaffs) March 3, 2021

What is this tweet?

2.

Learn a trade. School should be your side hustle in this country. — 𝐁𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢 😈 🇺🇸 (@bidemitweets) March 3, 2021

E get why…

3.

Men why does your d!ck collapse after sex? 🤷 — Cici (@mide_ex) March 3, 2021

Men left the group

4.

With 5k I can teach you how to avoid scammers!🙂 — ꜱᴀᴍᴜᴇʟ ɪ.ᴀ (@LordSam_) March 3, 2021

5.

‘If one dies from smoking weed, does that mean the person is killed by a blunt object???’ — ayo.arts 🇯🇲 (@the_unusualaffs) March 3, 2021

*Blunt Face emoji*

6.

When u are alone, nobody calls but when u are with boo……

Even Judas will call to explain y he betrayed jesus.dis gender #men get issue🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PruN1DujnW — bby face💓 (@GunjanEsther) March 3, 2021

Lol…

7.

When the money Bobrisky gave you before has finished, and your house rent is almost due pic.twitter.com/ismZBwPcjq — Four-eyed Edo Boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) March 3, 2021

Lmao… We must make this money.

8.

Anybody that considers tattooing bobrisky to get paid has to be a foolish and desperate being, who the fuck is bobrisky? — Akeula Trendy™ (@akeula_trendy) March 3, 2021

Hei… See pain!!!

9.

Saw a video, some IG people are tattooing bobrisky on their body to collect a 50k naira gift from him. Poverty is a bastard! — Olúyẹmí Fásípè (Igbalode Pastor) (@YemieFASH) March 3, 2021

Accurate…

10.

If you want sex, go for it.

What the hell is sex-chat?

At this age in time?!!! — Lhin_dar✨🦋 (@lhin_dar) March 3, 2021

No time to waste time…