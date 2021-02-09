Carry the memory, not the pain | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: So, it’s almost as if (you are saying) it is valid wallow or be angry…

Uche Sensei: It is valid. It is valid because it is a part of the emotions we feel in life. It is one of the reasons I tell people that if you lose someone, stay in that moment. Think of all the beautiful moments that you’ve had with that person.

Cry if it makes you cry. But don’t stay in it past a period.

You can carry that memory, but not the pain. If you don’t move past that pain, it can put you in a very dark place and ruin your life.

The pain is natural; feel it. Take it in. Cry. But tell yourself, deliberately, that life really does need to go on.

Your life needs to go on. The lives of those around you, and those connected to you need to go on.

You have to realize that this is not a stop (yet).

