Carry the memory, not the pain | The Daily Vulnerable

The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: So, it’s almost as if (you are saying) it is valid wallow or be angry…

Uche Sensei: It is valid. It is valid because it is a part of the emotions we feel in life. It is one of the reasons I tell people that if you lose someone, stay in that moment. Think of all the beautiful moments that you’ve had with that person.

Cry if it makes you cry. But don’t stay in it past a period.

You can carry that memory, but not the pain. If you don’t move past that pain, it can put you in a very dark place and ruin your life.

The pain is natural; feel it. Take it in. Cry. But tell yourself, deliberately, that life really does need to go on.

Your life needs to go on. The lives of those around you, and those connected to you need to go on.

You have to realize that this is not a stop (yet).

Listen to the conversation

Follow The Daily Vulnerable on YouTubesocial media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac February 8, 2021

A scary thought | The Daily Vulnerable

What I learnt from Uche Sensei’s interview is Nigeria is a very hard country to love. It’s a really, really ...

Michael Isaac February 5, 2021

Keep doing the work | The Daily Vulnerable

I once joked with one of our producers that I like interviews where the guest is not that forthcoming. The ...

Michael Isaac February 4, 2021

Be authentic and vulnerable | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: How are you able to be fully yourself in the corporate world? Adeola: You are either authentic or you ...

Michael Isaac February 3, 2021

When waiting finally pays off | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: So, it was between your first and your second [child]. Adeola: Yes, it was between my first and my ...

Michael Isaac February 2, 2021

Always be prepared | The Daily Vulnerable

Adeola Azeez Four lessons I that have stayed with me over the years. Always be prepared. You know yourself, your ...

Michael Isaac February 1, 2021

What I learnt from my interview with Adeola Azeez | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude Jideonwo What I learnt from her life is also what was emphasised here today. It’s a lesson I learnt from her ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail