Can women have fun with the Silhouette Challenge and not be policed?

Silhouette Challenge

There are three constant things in life: rain, tax, and internet challenges. Just fresh from the Buss It Challenge and its equally viral cousin the Big Bank, the latest is an export from TikTok (because where else?) called the #SihouetteChallenge where a person poses in front of a source of light, often in a doorway or a window, then cuts to an image of themselves in a stripped image or a silhouette striking the same pose.

It’s a fun challenge that has found its ways into other social media sites, with women predominantly participating in it. On Twitter, Nigerian women have been putting their own spins on the trend, sometimes clownish, sometimes genuinely amateurish in a way that is familiar and Nigerian, as this twitter user [email protected] aptly puts it. The common theme is that they all look like they are enjoying themselves and egged on by other women.

But seeing women having fun on their terms has drawn unsurprising comments from men (and women), preaching about modesty and moral values, and asking how this challenge ”empowers” women. It has landed on ClubHouse as a burning topic where people debate the autonomy of women about doing a challenge that is less 60 seconds.

These conversations are exhausting and retrograde because they never take us forward. ”Empowerment” has been a buzzword used in many feminist circles and grassroot communities to describe women doing things at odds with what society says they can’t do, act, or say, and it comes with a degree of self-determination.

And women aren’t all the same, and what might be empowering for one might not be for the other. If a woman sees nudity as liberating, what is the fuss about? Society has never respected women, and it won’t start now even if they cover up themselves from head to toe like an Egyptian mummy. Women posturing for society so that they can be treated better is respectability politcs, and, more often than not, they aren’t treated better. Women are sluts to society anyway.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ado Aminu January 29, 2021

When online oversharing crosses the line, here’s what we owe each other

How does one begin to process the monumental loss of a parent? If you have ever spoken to anyone who ...

Bernard Dayo January 26, 2021

What we know about the military killings of Orlu natives in Imo

Yesterday, videos surfaced on the internet showing the Nigerian military in Orlu, Imo releasing live rounds into streets where indigenes ...

Bernard Dayo January 25, 2021

‘Namaste Wahala’ will finally have a Valentine’s Day release on Netflix

The wait is over. The much-anticipated Nollywood-Bollywood romcom Namaste Wahala is heading to Netflix for a Valentine’s Day release. Indian ...

Bernard Dayo January 19, 2021

The accounts of #ENDSARS protesters still frozen proves that we are in an oppressive regime

Three months after Nigerians showed nationwide demonstrations against police brutality with the #ENDSARS movement, leading to the government freezing bank ...

Bernard Dayo January 15, 2021

There’s still a soot crisis in Port Harcourt and how can we stop it?

On Sunday, a tweet went viral from user @GbemmyG in Port Harcourt showing her AC filters coated in soot, which ...

Bernard Dayo January 14, 2021

Muslim group asking Bishop Kukah to leave Sokoto paints Muslims as intolerant

Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah in his Christmas message of last year accused President Buhari of nepotism, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail