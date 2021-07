Can women be best friends to married men? | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Hereโ€™s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

My mom introduced her friends daughter to me that we can be friends. Someone that is already my Ex ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ — Bayo (@mister_ade5) July 2, 2021

A sharp shooter’s tale.

2.

This man that wore jalabiya with long sleeve to come and take vaccine is almost removing his clothe. Lmao. — ndแปฅka. (@NdukaEbubeDike) July 2, 2021

Lol… The big reveal!

3.

This boyfriend and girlfriend stuff you people are doing. Is it Sweet? pic.twitter.com/Z51QI0U8n4 — HAVE SENSEโ™š๐Ÿ’™ (@ValidTripleA) July 2, 2021

Lol…. No! If it’s not credit alert, don’t mind them.

4.

When you are praying and you start having sex flashbacks ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜ญ pic.twitter.com/m2Yc4ZFxTR — July Queen ๐Ÿ‘‘๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿบ (@queenjeiqh) July 2, 2021

Wahala be like mannequin

5.

No matter how crazy you are, never put your finger here ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™ ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ’”๐Ÿ’”๐Ÿ’”๐Ÿ’” pic.twitter.com/4El6gKlEpf — Omo Kogi (Yagba) (@Oladapomikky) July 2, 2021

Lol…

6.

That girl wey you dey carry like egg na another guy go fry am chopโœŒ๐Ÿป — Opemi Dmh (@idris_opemi) July 2, 2021

Lol… where is the lie?

7.

Me tasting a serious relationship ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜ pic.twitter.com/SqhXdZMulG — MAGIC โค๐Ÿ’–SEKANI ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง (@Magic12R) July 2, 2021

It’s the meme for me…

8.

When you are busy sleeping and you hear your brother telling his girlfriend "I can even kill whole family because of you" pic.twitter.com/jYqYtF9QPU — JIGGAMAN๐Ÿ’€๐Ÿ’€ (@IamTOKOOL) July 2, 2021

What???

9.

"Can you multitask?" Bro, I can barely task. — J ๐Ÿ‰ C (@thDRAGnrebOrN) July 2, 2021

Laziness appreciation tweet!

10.

If you no be witch tell me how person husband take be your bestie ? ๐Ÿ˜ค๐Ÿ˜ค — ๐™ด๐š›๐š’๐š๐š๐šŠ (@erigganewmoney) July 2, 2021

E for energy…