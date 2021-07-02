Can women be best friends to married men? | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

My mom introduced her friends daughter to me that we can be friends. Someone that is already my Ex 😂😂 — Bayo (@mister_ade5) July 2, 2021

A sharp shooter’s tale.

2.

This man that wore jalabiya with long sleeve to come and take vaccine is almost removing his clothe. Lmao. — ndụka. (@NdukaEbubeDike) July 2, 2021

Lol… The big reveal!

3.

This boyfriend and girlfriend stuff you people are doing. Is it Sweet? pic.twitter.com/Z51QI0U8n4 — HAVE SENSE♚💙 (@ValidTripleA) July 2, 2021

Lol…. No! If it’s not credit alert, don’t mind them.

4.

When you are praying and you start having sex flashbacks 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/m2Yc4ZFxTR — July Queen 👑💙🐺 (@queenjeiqh) July 2, 2021

Wahala be like mannequin

5.

No matter how crazy you are, never put your finger here 🙏🙏🙏 😭😭😭💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/4El6gKlEpf — Omo Kogi (Yagba) (@Oladapomikky) July 2, 2021

Lol…

6.

That girl wey you dey carry like egg na another guy go fry am chop✌🏻 — Opemi Dmh (@idris_opemi) July 2, 2021

Lol… where is the lie?

7.

Me tasting a serious relationship 😝😝😝😝 pic.twitter.com/SqhXdZMulG — MAGIC ❤💖SEKANI 🇬🇧 (@Magic12R) July 2, 2021

It’s the meme for me…

8.

When you are busy sleeping and you hear your brother telling his girlfriend "I can even kill whole family because of you" pic.twitter.com/jYqYtF9QPU — JIGGAMAN💀💀 (@IamTOKOOL) July 2, 2021

What???

9.

"Can you multitask?" Bro, I can barely task. — J 🐉 C (@thDRAGnrebOrN) July 2, 2021

Laziness appreciation tweet!

10.

If you no be witch tell me how person husband take be your bestie ? 😤😤 — 𝙴𝚛𝚒𝚐𝚐𝚊 (@erigganewmoney) July 2, 2021

E for energy…