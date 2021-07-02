#Burna30: Here are the top career milestones of Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy

Burna at 30

Few weeks after getting his hands on the prestigious gramophone plaque and just days after scoring a hat-trick of BET awards, Burna Boy‘s 30th birthday couldn’t have come at a better time.

For a musician, life hardly gets better than bagging awards, raking in endorsements and seeing your music played on the grandest stages. And the singer born Damini Ogulu checks all the boxes and more. In what has been a glory-laden career, particularly in the past few years, we present to you some milestones in Burna Boy‘s career.

  1. Release of debut album, L.I.F.E., on August 12, 2013.
  2.  His second studio album, On a Spaceship is dropped on 25th November, 2015.
  3. Outside, Burna’s third studio album is released on 26th January, 2018.
  4. Burna Boy performs before a sold-out crowd at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on October 7, 2018.
  5. On January 6, 2019, the Ye crooner claims four awards in one night at the Soundcity MVP awards.
  6. In June 2019, Burna Boy won his very first BET award as the Best International Act.
  7. Burna Boy’s critically acclaimed fourth studio album, African Giant, was released on 26 July 2019.
  8. In November 2019, Burna Boy got his first ever nomination for Grammy awards with African Giant.
  9. In January 2020, however, Burna saw the award for the category he was nominated for go to legendary Beninese singer, Angelique Kidjo.
  10. The pain of defeat inspired the album that would follow African Giant as Burna unveiled Twice as Tall album title in March 2020.
  11. In June 2020, Burna Boy wins the BET award for Best International Act for the second time in a row.
  12. With the pandemic hitting the whole world hard and physical activities suspended, Burna Boy’s fifth studio album, Twice as Tall, eventually dropped on August 14, 2020.
  13. Later in the year, Twice as Tall became Burna’s highest-charting project, debuting at number 1 on the Billboard World Albums Chart.
  14. On November 24, 2020, the Afrobeats star got a Grammy nomination for the second time in a row for his most recent album, Twice As Tall. It was nominated under the World Music Album category
  15. Burna Boy won the Best International Act at the MOBO Awards on December 9, beating the likes of Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch to the gong.
  16. In March 2021, the Port Harcourt-born artiste eventually breaks his Grammy duck by winning the Best Global Music album, at the second time of trying.
  17. About three months after, he gets his hands on the plaque of the award.
  18. Barely four days ago, the Odogwu crooner won the BET Best International Act award for the third time in a row, a feat which had not been achieved before.

Cheers to more achievements for the African giant.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo June 18, 2021

Ibejii explores identity, resilience and freedom in visuals for ‘Gonto’

Over years now British-Nigerian Afro-retro/Soul artiste, Ibejii, has been plumbing the depths of his Yoruba heritage, fusing African percussions, rhythms ...

Bernard Dayo June 17, 2021

Niniola pledges faithful love in visuals for ‘Ryde’

Off her RnB EP 6th Heaven released back in March this year, Niniola has released the visuals for the track ...

Bernard Dayo June 11, 2021

Rema is all about sex in the visuals for new single ‘Soundgasm’

In anticipation for Rema‘s debut album, of which we have no detail about, the Mavin golden boy has dropped another ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq June 10, 2021

Arise TV Interview: “IPOB is just a dot in the circle” | 4 things President Buhari said about the South East and nepotism in appointments

For political watchers in Nigeria, it is common knowledge that President Muhammadu Buhari has been described by aides and party ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq June 10, 2021

Arise TV: 10 hot takes from the President Buhari Interview [Restructuring, Security, Poverty & Corruption]

For political watchers in Nigeria, it is common knowledge that President Muhammadu Buhari has been described by aides and party ...

Bernard Dayo June 10, 2021

The visuals for Chike’s ‘Roju’ is a romantic ode to weddings across cultures

From his debut album Boo of The Booless released last year, singer-songwriter Chike has released the visuals for Roju, a ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail