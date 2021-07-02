Burna30: Here are the top career milestones of Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy

Few weeks after getting his hands on the prestigious gramophone plaque and just days after scoring a hat-trick of BET awards, Burna Boy‘s 30th birthday couldn’t have come at a better time.

For a musician, life hardly gets better than bagging awards, raking in endorsements and seeing your music played on the grandest stages. And the singer born Damini Ogulu checks all the boxes and more. In what has been a glory-laden career, particularly in the past few years, we present to you some milestones in Burna Boy‘s career.

Release of debut album, L.I.F.E., on August 12, 2013. His second studio album, On a Spaceship is dropped on 25th November, 2015. Outside, Burna’s third studio album is released on 26th January, 2018. Burna Boy performs before a sold-out crowd at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on October 7, 2018. On January 6, 2019, the Ye crooner claims four awards in one night at the Soundcity MVP awards. In June 2019, Burna Boy won his very first BET award as the Best International Act. Burna Boy’s critically acclaimed fourth studio album, African Giant, was released on 26 July 2019. In November 2019, Burna Boy got his first ever nomination for Grammy awards with African Giant. In January 2020, however, Burna saw the award for the category he was nominated for go to legendary Beninese singer, Angelique Kidjo. The pain of defeat inspired the album that would follow African Giant as Burna unveiled Twice as Tall album title in March 2020. In June 2020, Burna Boy wins the BET award for Best International Act for the second time in a row. With the pandemic hitting the whole world hard and physical activities suspended, Burna Boy’s fifth studio album, Twice as Tall, eventually dropped on August 14, 2020. Later in the year, Twice as Tall became Burna’s highest-charting project, debuting at number 1 on the Billboard World Albums Chart. On November 24, 2020, the Afrobeats star got a Grammy nomination for the second time in a row for his most recent album, Twice As Tall. It was nominated under the World Music Album category Burna Boy won the Best International Act at the MOBO Awards on December 9, beating the likes of Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch to the gong. In March 2021, the Port Harcourt-born artiste eventually breaks his Grammy duck by winning the Best Global Music album, at the second time of trying. About three months after, he gets his hands on the plaque of the award. Barely four days ago, the Odogwu crooner won the BET Best International Act award for the third time in a row, a feat which had not been achieved before.

Cheers to more achievements for the African giant.