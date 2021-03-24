Burna Boy’s video for ’23’ pays homage to women with dreams

Fresh off from winning his first Grammy over a week ago, in the category of Best Global Music Album, Burna Boy has released the visuals for 23 from his fifth studio album Twice As Tall. Produced by French producer Skread, the video is directed by Clarence Peters and it is wholesomely inspirational, with a reference to Basketball icon Michael Jordan and the push for greatness (23 was also Jordan’s shirt number for the Bulls).

But more than that, it captures the struggles and ambitions of ordinary women, women with dreams and goals. There’s a dancer in ballet get-up, a basketball player who is bound a wheelchair, a music producer, and a singer-songwriter. The video release also interestingly coincides with Women’s History Month. Good timing. That said, Burna Boy’s Grammy speech win footage inserted at the end of the video is more than just an afterthought. It’s a flex.

