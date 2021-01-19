Burna Boy’s ‘Destiny’ selected for Biden-Harris inauguration playlist

With the inauguration of presidential-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris on the horizon (tomorrow, January 20, 2021), no other political event promises to hold the world spellbound. The pro-Trump riots that ushered in the New Year have been pushed back in the collective public consciousness for this occasion.

Recently the Presidential Inauguration Committee, along with D-Nice and Raedio, founded by Issa Rae and Benoni Tagoe, released the official Biden-Harris inauguration playlist. Featuring 46 tracks, the playlist is intended to reflect feelings of togetherness, collaboration, and unity. In a statement, the Biden-Harris team explained that the selection of tracks “represents the diversity of our nation, and our strength and resilience as we look forward to new leadership and a new era in America.”

It’s no surprise that the curated playlist features songs from top musical acts like Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, SZA, and Kendrick Lamar. And in some news that will excite Nigerians and Africans alike, Burna Boy’s Destiny has also been selected. Destiny is a song from Burna Boy’s Grammy nominated album African Giant released in 2019.

Burna Boy included in the US 46th presidential inauguration is of no surprise either. Making inroads internationally in recent years and among the cache of artistes pushing Acrobats into global music markets, Burna Boy’s momentum is undeniable. The inauguration itself will happen virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, with remote performances from Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato and Lady Gaga singing the US national anthem.