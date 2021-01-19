Burna Boy’s ‘Destiny’ selected for Biden-Harris inauguration playlist

Burna Boy

With the inauguration of presidential-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris on the horizon (tomorrow, January 20, 2021), no other political event promises to hold the world spellbound. The pro-Trump riots that ushered in the New Year have been pushed back in the collective public consciousness for this occasion.

Recently the Presidential Inauguration Committee, along with D-Nice and Raedio, founded by Issa Rae and Benoni Tagoe, released the official Biden-Harris inauguration playlist. Featuring 46 tracks, the playlist is intended to reflect feelings of togetherness, collaboration, and unity. In a statement, the Biden-Harris team explained that the selection of tracks “represents the diversity of our nation, and our strength and resilience as we look forward to new leadership and a new era in America.”

It’s no surprise that the curated playlist features songs from top musical acts like Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, SZA, and Kendrick Lamar. And in some news that will excite Nigerians and Africans alike, Burna Boy’s Destiny has also been selected. Destiny is a song from Burna Boy’s Grammy nominated album African Giant released in 2019.

Burna Boy included in the US 46th presidential inauguration is of no surprise either. Making inroads internationally in recent years and among the cache of artistes pushing Acrobats into global music markets, Burna Boy’s momentum is undeniable. The inauguration itself will happen virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, with remote performances from Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato and Lady Gaga singing the US national anthem.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor January 19, 2021

Africa Magic’s Tinsel set to air 3000th episode

Africa Magic’s longest-running TV series, Tinsel, will air its 3000th episode on Thursday, January 21. The show which launched in ...

Bernard Dayo January 18, 2021

Can Yvonne Orji’s upcoming comedy series ‘First Gen’ break out of Nigerian stereotypes?

Yvonne Orji isn’t slowing down in pursuing personal projects. According to reports, the Insecure star is developing a comedy series ...

Bernard Dayo January 11, 2021

Tunde Kelani’s new short film ‘To Live Again’ addresses the trauma of a teenage rape survivor

Trigger warning: drug-assisted rape In Tunde Kelani’s new short film To Live Again, a teenage girl reckons with her rape ...

Bernard Dayo January 8, 2021

Watch the video of Wizkid’s ‘Ginger’ featuring Burna Boy

Piggybacking off making it to the Billboard World Album chart for a second time with Made In Lagos, his fourth ...

Bernard Dayo January 7, 2021

The 2021 Grammys postponed is a reminder that the coronavirus is still with us

In predictable fashion, the 2021 Grammys has been postponed over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Initially slated to ...

Bernard Dayo January 6, 2021

Burna Boy performs ‘Way Too Big’ on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Burna Boy made an appearance on American talk show Late Night With Seth Meyers yesterday, performing the anthemic Way Too ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail