Burna Boy goes global again with Pepsi Ad featuring Messi, Pogba

Love us some Burna and Pepsi! We saw the new Pepsi Global Ad, we heard the vocals featuring this African Giant, and the Internet got buzzing with some fizz.

Here’s what people are saying:

Pepsi put Messi, Pogba, Burna, Becky G on one Ad.



This people no get joy 😭pic.twitter.com/7kG8iF002T — Rinu #EndSARS🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) February 23, 2021

My team may not be in the Champions League but I’m Team Burna and that Pepsi x Burna Ad has given me reasons to look forward to every UCL match.



Odogwu 1 pic.twitter.com/oy5yaLWvpA — Mazi Ibe (@MaziIbe_) February 23, 2021

As we countdown to tonight's historic sitting in Madrid between Athletico Madrid vs Chelsea



This Pepsi Ad is lovely and timely



Our very own Burna Boy teaming up with Elder Football Statesman Messi +Sancho, Pogba



The SKY is BLUE🌐 not a limit for anyonepic.twitter.com/wCFayOdgWS — Ebube The Statesman (@akaebube) February 23, 2021