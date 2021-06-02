Buhari vows to ‘shock’ those promoting insurrection, Bandits demand N110m for Islamiyya pupils | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Insecurity: Buhari vows to ‘shock’ those promoting insurrection, burning national assets

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that ‘rude shock’ awaits those unpatriotic elements promoting insurrection and burning critical national assets across the country.

Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, in a statement, said Mr Buhari gave the warning after he received a briefing from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, at the State House, on Tuesday in Abuja. – PremiumTimes report.

Insecurity: NANS declares June 12 Day of Protest

The President, National Association of Nigerian Students, Sunday Asefon, on Tuesday, lamented the worsening insecurity in the country and its ripple effects on students who fell victim to kidnapping and banditry at will.

Asefon, who bemoaned the kidnap of over 200 students of Islamiyya School in Rafi Council area of Niger State, said NANS had relocated its national headquarters to the North Central State pending when the students would be released, adding, “Nigerians have to come together to see what can be done on the issue of insecurity.” – The Punch reports.

N2.3trn External Loan: Senate Refers Buhari’s Request to Committee

The Senate Tuesday referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for N2.3trn external loan to fund the 2021 budget deficit to its committee on Local Debts and Foreign Loan for further legislative work.

The committee headed by Senator Clifford Ordia has two weeks to report back to Senate plenary.



The letter came barely a month after the Senate approved the sum of $1.5bn and €995 million external borrowings for the federal government. – Thisday reports.

Niger: Bandits demand N110m ransom for Islamiyya pupils

The Bandits that abducted pupils of the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School in Tegina town, Rafi local government area of Niger state have demanded a ransom of 110m before the release of the students.

It was reliably gathered that the bandits had also threatened to “waste” the innocent kids if the ransom was not paid as at Tuesday midnight. – The Vanguard reports.

90-year-old woman commits suicide, as bandits kill six in Kaduna

A Nonagenarian, Nabara Katoh has committed suicide. She was found hanging in her room at Gonan Rogo village of Kajuru local government of Kaduna State.

The reason behind the action of the 90-year-old woman is not yet known.

Disclosing this on Tuesday, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: “The aged woman reportedly tied a rope around her neck in a room, and took her life for reasons yet unknown as of the time of this update.”

Also, the statement added that four people were killed in Goska in Jemaa local government area while two people were killed in Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government area of the state. – The Tribune reports.