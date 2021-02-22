Buhari: Nigerians have shed enough blood, Governor Matawalle: ‘Why we forgave repentant bandits’ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Buhari: Nigerians have shed enough blood

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, 21st February, stated his regret that Nigerians had shed enough blood over issues that could have been amicably resolved – The Punch reports

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president disclosed this in response to the violence in Gombe State arising from the Billiri chieftaincy tussle.

“I’m seriously disturbed by the outbreak of violence in Gombe State and call on the parties involved to exercise maximum restraint to avoid escalation. The easy resort to violence is uncalled for because there are enough avenues to resolve differences amicably without threatening law and order,” the statement read in part.

Zamfara: Why we forgave repentant bandits

Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle, has justified the pardon granted to repentant bandits in his state – The Cable reports

The governor, in a statement, said the gesture is “the best approach” to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges. He also added that this method has resulted in the freedom of more than 1,000 persons abducted by the bandits.

Kagara: ‘Victims still with their captors’ – Niger Governor gives updates

Niger Governor, Sani Bello, has stated that the victims abducted at Government Science College, Kagara, are yet to be freed and released – Daily Trust reports

The governor gave this update at a press conference in Minna, the state capital, on Sunday, 21st February, while addressing other state issues.

“We still have the students of Kagara in the hands of the bandits and everything is being done to secure their release soonest,” the governor said.

Nigerian Air Force reveals identities of personnel killed in plane crash

The Nigerian Air Force has disclosed the identities of seven of its officers that died in a plane crash in the afternoon of Sunday 21st February – Premium Times reports

The aircraft, King Air 350, had crashed after reporting an engine failure on its way to Niger state capital, Minna. It was also disclosed that the crash occurred around the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Hadi Sirika, Nigeria’s aviation minister, also confirmed the incident which he described as fatal.

COVID-19 Update

