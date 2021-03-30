Buhari leaves for medical check-up in London, Fayemi: How Boko Haram gets funded | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Buhari leaves for medical check-up in London

The Office of The President has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari will leave for London for a medical check-up – Premium Times reports

Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement Monday night as he announced that the president will travel on Tuesday, 30th March and will return in about a fortnight.

Fayemi: How Boko Haram gets funded

Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi has stated that the money made from banditry and kidnapping are funding the activities of Boko Haram insurgents in the north-east – The Cable reports

Fayemi also said that there is a “direct correlation” between the persistent insurgency and heightened insecurity in parts of the country.

 “I can tell you, and I don’t think I’ll be breaching any confidence, that one of the good news I came away with, from the President now on this issue is that he’s already informed the National Assembly that they will be receiving a special request from him on procurement of equipment on an accelerated basis for our security services because that was one of the issues that we put before him and he was very categorical that yes, we have a point.” He said.

Introduce stimulus – Tinubu tells Buhari

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, states that Nigerians are tired of fasting, as he calls on the Federal Government to introduce a stimulus package rather than preaching austerity – The Punch reports

Tinubu disclosed this at the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium held in commemoration of his 69th birthday in Kano on Monday, 29th March.

Speaking at the event the former governor of Lagos said the United States had released a stimulus package of $1.9tn to its citizens with more on the way, adding that such was the way to go.

Lesotho Crocs promise to destroy Nigeria’s Super Eagles

Despite being eliminated from the Cameroun 2022 African Cup of Nations, the Crocodiles of Lesotho are talking solid ahead of today’s clash with the Super Eagles in Lagos – The Guardian reports
 
The Crocodiles had their AFCON dream shatter after a draw with Sierra Leone in Maseru on Saturday.

One killed in police, Shi’ites clash in Abuja

A member of The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly called the Shi’ites, was shot dead on Monday, 29th March, during a clash with members of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja – The Nation reports

According to an eyewitness, Yahaya Soje, the incident occurred when members of the group gathered in Abuja for a peaceful protest to mark the birth of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

