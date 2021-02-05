Buhari extends tenure of IGP Adamu | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Buhari extends tenure of IGP Adamu

Nigeria’s president, President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) by three months – Premium Times reports

The inspector-general was due to retire from the police last Monday, 2 February 2021 having spent the maximum 35 years in service.

‘We’ve curbed corruption in oil sector’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), said on Thursday, 4 February 2021 that his regime had successfully put an end to the existing corruption in Nigeria’s oil sector – The Punch reports

The president said he met the sector in dire condition when he was elected into office in 2015. He also pointed out that the situation worsened by a backlog of joint venture cash call arrears, production sharing contract disputes, security challenges and mounting fuel subsidies.

The Ooni has forgiven Sunday Igboho

Moses Olafare, the media aide to Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife, says the monarch has accepted Sunday Igboho’s apology – The Cable reports

Igboho had earlier tendered an apology to the monarch after he described Ogunwusi as a “Fulani slave”, when he spoke during a virtual town hall with Yorubas in the diaspora on Wednesday, 3 February 2021.

Tinubu cannot see presidency gate – Wike

Neysom Wike The Rivers Governor has urged National leader of ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to focus his energy on other profitable ventures, stating that presidency would be out of reach of his party and himself come 2023 general elections – The Guardian reports

Wike who, in an inspection tour in Adamawa said in part, “With what I saw today in Adamawa, I wonder how a normal person will not vote PDP again in this state. What is happening in Adamawa State is a replica of what is happening in other PDP states.”

COVID-19 Update