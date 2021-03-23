Buhari: Expensive lifestyles will be probed, McLaren signs deal with 13-year-old Nigerian American | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Buhari: Nigerians flaunting expensive lifestyles they can’t afford will be probed

Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Buhari on social media has stated that Nigerians who flaunt lifestyles they cannot afford offline and online will be investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) – The Punch reports

Onochie wrote in a tweet: “Lifestyle Audit is now legal in Nigeria. Those who flaunt lifestyles they cannot afford can now be investigated by any of the graft agencies to produce evidence of the sources of their wealth. You can now be called upon to explain how you acquired certain properties. [email protected]_PE.”

Nigeria in a critical defence situation – Defence Minister

Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, has stated that Nigeria is at a critical point with security and it is necessary to limit distractions capable of escalating the situation – The Cable reports

Magashi disclosed this while speaking at a security summit at the National Defence College in Abuja, Monday, 22nd March.

“We are in a critical situation that requires the understanding, buy-in, support and collaboration of important stakeholders and key players in this strategic national task,” he said.

COVID-19: Over 122,000 people vaccinated

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, has stated that over 122,000 Nigerians have received shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine – Premium Times reports

Speaking at the weekly briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Shuaib stated that Nigeria has not recorded any serious adverse reaction following the administration of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

“So far, 122,410 people have been vaccinated with Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine in Nigeria,” he said

McLaren sign deal with 13-year-old Nigerian American, Ugo Ugochukwu

McLaren has signed FIA European karting champion Ugo Ugochukwu to a long-term deal at 13 years old, a report from Formular 1 website reads.

Ugo Ugochukwu is at the same age Lewis Hamilton was when the Woking squad secured his signature.

“Ugo is a promising young talent with strong development prospects. While he is still early in his career, it is clear he has the ingredients to be successful in the sport,” Team Principal, Andreas Seidl remarked about his signing.

Bankole, Dogara, Omisore get APC appointments

Former Speaker of The House of Representatives Dimeji Bankole has been appointed by his new party, All Progressives Congress (APC) to serve on its 61-man contact/strategy committee – The Nation reports

The committee, which will be inaugurated on Tuesday, 23rd March, by the Chairman Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni, has Jigawa Governor Abubakar Badru as chairman while Dr Ikechi Emenike will serve as secretary.