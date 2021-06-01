Bubu on Twitter, Car Screenshot | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

I remember when Mr President was begging to be elected.



When last did Bubu wear these clothes? pic.twitter.com/Uz2PPp36nQ — Rinu #EndSARS🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) June 1, 2021

I don’t know why this is soo funny

Na Tolu dey tweet before but na Bubu tweet this one, the handwriting clear die… — Aremu Pokipoki (@prinzgbemi) June 1, 2021

Bubu trend is on fire right now, Lol

I can never understand ladies who reject someone and then later on start stalking them online… — 20-10-2020 (@DirectorSolomon) June 1, 2021

It’s called pride

Your car takes a screenshot https://t.co/GqdVzyg7kR — Gabriel (@_Torough) June 1, 2021

Lol… Please say no to bad advice

Senior man Kelz 😂😂😂😂



Every team needs people like choirmaster Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/JRBmjBmU8v — 🐂 𝙾𝚍𝚘𝚐𝚠𝚞 𝙼𝚊𝚔𝚊𝚗𝚊𝚔𝚒 🐂 (@maazi_chinedu) June 1, 2021

Lol

One petty reason I refused to date someone was because he said he doesn't eat out.



Him: I prefer to drop money for you, you'll go to the market then cook and we'll stay home together. That will help us bond more.



Wow. Bondage. — Miss Blessing (@Shibi_bee) June 1, 2021

Real bondage

Happy birthday to my imaginary boyfriend 👏🏽🤗🤗🤗 — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) June 1, 2021 ‘

We all have one

Made a suggestion in a meeting yesterday so that it will not look like I’m not a serious person only for them to like the idea and now I have to take charge. pic.twitter.com/uvIOAlmDKW — Fat Belly ‘Nenye (@The_Nenye) June 1, 2021

Be careful what you wish for

Long distance relationship is just “CHEATING and SENDING NUDES” — BrHoE🔰MUFC (@Ayokasz) June 1, 2021

Ah, who vex huncle?

And the award for Dad of the year goes to… pic.twitter.com/lh5p7DYK2F — 🐂 𝙾𝚍𝚘𝚐𝚠𝚞 𝙼𝚊𝚔𝚊𝚗𝚊𝚔𝚒 🐂 (@maazi_chinedu) June 1, 2021

Pettiest thing on the internet right now, Lol