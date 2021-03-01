Bryann’s debut official single ‘Longé’ is made for the dancefloor

Bryann

22-year-old Bryann describes his sound as percussion music, he tells Breakroom Africa in a recent interview. Simply put, the Festac-born artiste gravitates to upbeat basslines or one with a lively edge, which has shaped his previously released songs like U Busted with DJ Maphorisa and Aranbanko with Boston-based DJ duo SuperSmashBroz.

Off his debut forthcoming EP titled ILÉKÉ, Bryann has dropped Longé which mean ‘dance,’ a smashing Afrobeat soca tune with infectious drums and rhythms that’s got the potential to dominate club dancefloors and radio airplay. Accompanied by a video, a cute house party with branded Longé malt drinks, it’s a call to get into your groove.

