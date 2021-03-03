‘Broken from seeing this’ | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: How was it like for you leaving your church because your pastor had been accused of something as serious as rape?

Akah: People don’t understand the magnitude of rape. Rape doesn’t just affect the victim, it affects the people around the victim. It affects the loved ones of the perpetrator.

I was broken from seeing this.

What I was fighting against was the rape culture; that was for me a more important fight. It was more than the pastor or the victim, it was about the environment. It was about how the pastor responded, how that response was taken and received and how Nigerians behaved around the issue.

That was why I started the hashtag #Pastorstepdown. It was not about right or wrong, I hadn’t formed an opinion but what was the responsible thing to do – how the church responds to [the] things to do.

Akah Nnani is a Nigerian-born Actor, YouTuber, TV/Online Show Host, and Content Creator.

