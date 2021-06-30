British High Commission: Nnamdi Kanu was arrested outside The UK, FIFA ban: Siasia lied | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss.

British High Commission: Nnamdi Kanu was arrested outside The UK

The British High Commission has reacted to the report of the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra – The Cable reports

Spokesperson of the British High Commission, Dean Hurlock, told the publication that while they can confirm Kanu’s arrest, he was, however, not picked up in the UK where he is based.

“We can confirm that Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested in the UK for extradition purposes,” he said via text message.

FIFA ban: Siasia lied

Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, has accused former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia of lying in the wake of his life ban by FIFA – The Punch reports

World football governing body FIFA had banned Siasia for life in 2019 for allegedly agreeing to “receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches.” The ban was on June 28, reduced to five years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with the court also cancelling a fine of $50,000 imposed on him.

Siasia, in a press conference in Abuja, on Friday disclosed that he met Dare after the ban, but alleged that “all the minister could say was that there was no money.”

Davido’s Friend And Associate, Obama DMW, Is Dead

Obama DMW, one of Davido‘s close friend and road manager has died – The Guardian reports

Obama DMW, whose real name is Habeeb Ademola Uthman, died on Tuesday 29th, 2021.

According to reports, Obama DMW drove himself to Ever Care Hospital in Lekki, Lagos to complain of breathing difficulties. He was admitted at the hospital and unfortunately died a few hours later.

Nigeria has highest number of out-of-school children

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, The Minister of State, Education, has disclosed that Nigeria has the highest number of Out-of-School Children in sub-Sahara Africa – Premium Times report

The minister stated this during the inauguration of “Better Education Service Delivery For All (BESDA)”, in Katsina on Monday, 28th June. According to the minister, Nigeria has an estimated 10,193,918 children out school.

“The current challenges affecting the Nigerian education system has left much to be desired, the system is characterised by high illiteracy level, infrastructural decay and deficits. We have an inadequate number of qualified teachers, inadequate infrastructural facilities/resources and poor funding,” he said.

Makinde dissolves cabinet

Seyi Makinde, Oyo Governor, has dissolved the State Executive Council meeting on Tuesday, 29th June – The Nation reports

The dissolution was said to have been announced during the weekly Council meeting at the Executive Council Chamber, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan on Tuesday.

The sack was confirmed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa.