Brethren S1, Unbroken S1, more local shows and series on GOtv

Interested in intense drama, nail-biting suspense, chilling revelations and tear-jerking moments that come with our local dramas and series? GOtv, the home of the great local entertainment has a list of quality local programmes that will leave you at the edge of your seat!

From dramas that explore the bond of brotherhood, fierce battles of love and power to rib cracking comedy from your favourite TV stars, look forward to a rollercoaster of emotions from our ‘must watch’ list.

Tune in to Africa Magic Family (GOtv channel 2) to catch:

BRETHREN Season 1is a fast-paced action thriller/crime drama exploring the bonds of brotherhood, family, love, allegiances, and bloodline that will be severely tested. The story follows the life of two adopted Kurokeme brothers, Bara and Dag who grew up together at the Benevolent Home for Boys. Bara turned to law enforcement, with a strong desire to reshape the world through justice while Dag turned to the path of crime. They are soon forced into a partnership after finding out that their father’s illicit gang was responsible for their mother’s death. The first season will air weekdays at 7pm, starting June 17.

UNBROKEN Season 1 tells of a love story between Tivdo and Jesse who are crazy in love. Tivdo plans to marry Jesse until tragedy strikes, leaving him crippled after being involved in a car accident where his beloved fiancée, Jesse, was at the wheel. Unbroken will reveal secrets with loads of suspense, from blood spill to illicit business dealings This series will air from July 22, weekdays at 7:30pm.

GREED & DESIRE Season 1 is a South African telenovela that tells the story of a family that rose to power from nothing, only for greed and ambition to threaten the entire family and its legacy after the unexpected death of the family patriarch. Greed and Desire explores the themes of ambition, wealth, power, secrets, and desire. This telenovela airs weekdays at 7:30pm.

MY SIBLINGS AND I Season 1, a narrative where we see the happenings through the eyes of each sibling in the family, everyone’s life is subjective to the opinion of others.This shows weekdays at 6pm.


MY FLATMATES Season 3, a situational comedy documenting the lives of four friends who share an apartment. All sorts of chaotic and hilarious things happen as they go about their daily escapades in pursuit of a better life for themselves, showing weekdays at 6:30pm.

TINSELSeason 13,Two rival film production houses fierce battles for box-office dominance, sees them taking their rivalry from film sets to industry boardrooms and everywhere in between! This shows weekdays at 8pm.

THE JOHNSONS Season 8,A family sitcom focused on an average family based in Lagos Nigeria, their diverse traits and how they cope with what life has to offer them, showing weekdays at 8:30pm.

Enjoy the best local content available on Africa Magic Family (GOtv channel 2) on GOtv Max and Jolli packages. Get the GOtv Jolli package at N2,460 per month or go for maximum entertainment with the GOtv Max package at N3,600 per month.

Follow GOtv on Instagram and Facebook to find out more entertaining local entertainment!

Also, visit www.gotvafrica.com, or download MyGOtv app which is available to iOS and Android users to manage your account or select the Auto-Renewal option to stay connected to quality entertainment without interruptions and for other self-service options.

