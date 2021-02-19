‘Breaking Generational Causes’ | The #YNaijaCover

Friday, 19th February saw the beginning of another generational war on microblogging platform, Twitter. This time it was the Gen Z army squaring up against their Generation Y counterparts; the Millenials.



The battle which started on Thursday extended to Friday, and saw thousands of users across the respective generations exchange banters on the streets of Twitter.



It was such a hilarious time reading through the tweets and judging from the huge responses, it may be harder for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for one side to be adjudged winner.



We tagged it ‘Breaking Generational Causes.’



Click here to take a look at the rib-cracking trend.







