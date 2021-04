Bitcoin Account for kids, The standard for Nigerian Idol | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

My mind is telling me to stop work and focus on my boyfriend. — Becky πŸ’‹β€β€β€ (@beckyfrancis_) April 27, 2021

Wahala like boy friend

2.

Na Mumu dey fight for Nigeria — BadMan Cyph (@SteveCypha) April 27, 2021

Wahala for who gear up

3.

It’s not called a zoo for nothing

4.

Perform a Nigerian song on Nigerian idol, best believe it you will get a yes cause that is the standard of Nigerian idol. — Tobe (@Tvchukwu) April 27, 2021

Lies and Insha Allah

5.

I went on National TV to say parents should buy #Bitcoin for their kids instead of opening a Kids Saving account ,I hope Nigerian banks don’t come for me πŸ˜‚ — Dehkunle of Africa πŸ’§πŸ (@Dehkunle) April 27, 2021

Lol…

6.

when your building contractor thinks you’re Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/1tHuh2LWjV — Joojo. (@joojo_theseaman) April 27, 2021

Lol…

7.

A relationship is only for 2 persons but some idoits don't know how to count. — MOEπŸŽ–οΈ (@Moe_mrmoe) April 27, 2021

Where’s the lie?

8.

You need to know the difference between being patient and wasting your time fr. πŸ˜‘ — LEKYYDOβ„’ πŸ‘‘ (@lekyydo) April 27, 2021

Lol. Apt!

9.

β€œI’ve never been in real love…But I imagine it’s similar to the feeling you get when you see your waiter bringing the Jollof rice” — ayo.arts πŸ‡―πŸ‡² (@the_unusualaffs) April 27, 2021

That’s love right there!

10.

I asked my dog what's two minus two and he said nothing — Chike🦠✨ (@cheekay_) April 27, 2021

Smart!