Billboards, new deals, and birthday surprises: The full gist on how Erica’s 27th turned out to be a mini-festival!

We all love surprises, but not everyone gets surprised with a LED billboard announcing their birthday to the world! On the last episode of Inside Life with Erica, we see the ever-vibrant Queen of Elites navigate fittings, massive surprises and unexpected life twists.

Just off the movie set of Bitter Rain, Erica goes to check the advert which cost the Elites a fortune to put up in commemoration of her birthday. The advert was placed on the huge LED Billboard situated at Alexander Roundabout, Ikoyi Link Bridge.

The surprises did not end there. Erica’s ever-loyal fanbase held a brunch in her honor where they poured out their hearts and gifted her an all-expense-paid trip to Kenya; an Award for the impact she has made; and a glamorous tricycle, popularly known as Keke Napep, complete with star-studded flags which she promised to ride.

The excitement from fans, friends, family, and Erica herself was so palpable that it could be felt through the screen. Alas, so was the disappointment that accompanied the unrelenting rain, which almost ruined her big day.

The rain, which climaxed all the stress of her ever-demanding schedule, left Erica in tears. However, she needn’t have worried because her circle proved their loyalty once again and stuck it out with her.

The episode ended with the star girl having the premium fun she anticipated at a party that was entertaining to watch.

With this episode topping the last, the next episode is bound to hold even more drama, suspense, and surplus gist from the many sides of Erica’s life.

Don’t miss it!

