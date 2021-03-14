Benevolent patriarchy, sexual assault | Non-binary tweets we saw this week on Nigeria Twitter

As public discourse in Nigeria continues to find its way to topics hitherto considered taboo, we continue to document it.

This week, find below some of the tweets we saw from Twitter on a number of non-binary topics – sexuality, faith and spirituality, disability, gender rights and mental emotional health.

It should be no surprise that the discrimination of the LGBT+ community happens at every point and in every corner of the country. The depth of the cruelty still jars notwithstanding the fact that it is expected.

Hmm it is, they even go as far as flogging them on assembly ground before they expel them. — WB🏳️‍🌈 (@TheOnlyWB_) March 11, 2021

Women’s liberation is a long way off. A video of a woman being physically assaulted and sexually harassed allegedly in Ikeja made it to Nigerian blogs this week. It is triggering in many ways. The conversation it sparked is just as triggering.

So I see men pull out their dicks everyday and pee anywhere. Do I slap their dicks back into their pants? No. Doesn't matter if we tag this indecent dressing but sexual and physical harassment is wrong. https://t.co/8CNOVaVJj7 — Tinu (@Cchharm) March 11, 2021

This tweet says what we think about all the time, even if many men refuse to accept it.

Men walk around with singlets and short showing their chest and body structure but nobody is worried that women can also be sexually aroused by that, but when a lady wears a short dress, the entire society remembers showing a skin can be immoral and sexually attractive. — The Drs (@iChopTweets) March 11, 2021

It is sarcasm, in case you miss it at first read.

Love it when Nigerian husbands make dinner for the wives once and come to write thread on what they’ve learnt about leading by serving. — Uncle Snoopy (@Woulk3r) March 9, 2021

This thread puts it in a better light.

The Nigerian sweet spot of feminism is benevolent patriarchs + Maggi women.



It’s really unfortunate because they borrow feminist ideas and corrupt it with their addiction to regressive ideas, then repackage it to naive women as aspirational. https://t.co/GHlQeI28sO — beauty. spirit. light. (@EniolaHu) March 10, 2021

There is no better reaction to the gender discriminatory policies in the Nigeria Police Force than this concise tweet by @Mochievous

International Women’s Day came and went, women are still in the trenches fighting for scraps. Simi ignited a much needed conversation.

How women who are into marketing are struggling too!!! https://t.co/dV586keC8G — Quietsoul💡 (@Harrykeh6) March 5, 2021

For real!

Your wife is not your family but you want her to change her last name to yours…..



You see that nonsense? — They Call Me U.U™ (@UCHEUGO) March 9, 2021

The conversation about how misogynistic religious teachings hurt women even in ‘blissful’ matrimony is a needful one. The tweet below captures it perfectly!

Does he know that "her body is mine" has been an excuse for marital rape in many homes? What the fuck is wrong with these men?! — DARTH SUCCUBUS 🦅 (@PlatinumB_RICH) March 10, 2021

Bonus mentions.

Shin zaka iya barin matarka ta ringa yin Twitter? — ᗫѦՌ GƐTSՕ🇳🇬 (@Adaugetsoo) March 10, 2021

Translation: Will you allow your wife to use Twitter?

Never mind that women are adults owed the dignity of autonomy same as any human being.

As we like say in Nigerian pidgin, “Women don suffer!”