Benevolent patriarchy, sexual assault | Non-binary tweets we saw this week on Nigeria Twitter

As public discourse in Nigeria continues to find its way to topics hitherto considered taboo, we continue to document it.
This week, find below some of the tweets we saw from Twitter on a number of non-binary topics – sexuality, faith and spirituality, disability, gender rights and mental emotional health.
- It should be no surprise that the discrimination of the LGBT+ community happens at every point and in every corner of the country. The depth of the cruelty still jars notwithstanding the fact that it is expected.
- Women’s liberation is a long way off. A video of a woman being physically assaulted and sexually harassed allegedly in Ikeja made it to Nigerian blogs this week. It is triggering in many ways. The conversation it sparked is just as triggering.
- This tweet says what we think about all the time, even if many men refuse to accept it.
- It is sarcasm, in case you miss it at first read.
- This thread puts it in a better light.
- There is no better reaction to the gender discriminatory policies in the Nigeria Police Force than this concise tweet by @Mochievous
- International Women’s Day came and went, women are still in the trenches fighting for scraps. Simi ignited a much needed conversation.
- For real!
- The conversation about how misogynistic religious teachings hurt women even in ‘blissful’ matrimony is a needful one. The tweet below captures it perfectly!
Bonus mentions.
Translation: Will you allow your wife to use Twitter?
Never mind that women are adults owed the dignity of autonomy same as any human being.
As we like say in Nigerian pidgin, “Women don suffer!”
