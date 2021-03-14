Benevolent patriarchy, sexual assault | Non-binary tweets we saw this week on Nigeria Twitter

As public discourse in Nigeria continues to find its way to topics hitherto considered taboo, we continue to document it.

This week, find below some of the tweets we saw from Twitter on a number of non-binary topics – sexuality, faith and spirituality, disability, gender rights and mental emotional health.

  1. It should be no surprise that the discrimination of the LGBT+ community happens at every point and in every corner of the country. The depth of the cruelty still jars notwithstanding the fact that it is expected.
  1. Women’s liberation is a long way off. A video of a woman being physically assaulted and sexually harassed allegedly in Ikeja made it to Nigerian blogs this week. It is triggering in many ways. The conversation it sparked is just as triggering.
  1. This tweet says what we think about all the time, even if many men refuse to accept it.
  1. It is sarcasm, in case you miss it at first read.
  1. This thread puts it in a better light.
  1. There is no better reaction to the gender discriminatory policies in the Nigeria Police Force than this concise tweet by @Mochievous
  1. International Women’s Day came and went, women are still in the trenches fighting for scraps. Simi ignited a much needed conversation.
  1. For real!
  1. The conversation about how misogynistic religious teachings hurt women even in ‘blissful’ matrimony is a needful one. The tweet below captures it perfectly!

Bonus mentions.

Translation: Will you allow your wife to use Twitter?

Never mind that women are adults owed the dignity of autonomy same as any human being.

As we like say in Nigerian pidgin, “Women don suffer!”

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ado Aminu March 11, 2021

#HerStory Series: “I wanted my baby to shut up, forever.” | Women’s Month Special

As difficult as it is to believe, nay conceive of, while we talk about women’s achievements in Nigeria over the ...

Ado Aminu March 9, 2021

Saadat Aliyu reminds us why we need to be intentional about preventing the erasure of women

On February 15, 2021 international news agency, Reuters attracted huge backlash after tweeting a piece announcing the election of former ...

Ado Aminu March 8, 2021

#IWD2021: Not even International Women’s Day gives women reprieve from exploitation

There is going to be fanfare. A barrage of garishly pink flyers will litter all our timelines, accompanied by ill-thought ...

Op-ed Editor March 8, 2021

#IWD2021: All that we Choose to Challenge

by MaryRaphael Ajayi “A challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes changes. So let’s choose to challenge.” ...

Ado Aminu March 4, 2021

When Nigeria is ready to tackle child marriage, this might be the first step

Child marriage is still an ongoing menace in Nigeria that does not appear to be going away any time soon. ...

Ado Aminu March 3, 2021

‘Human rights violation of the LGBT+:’ Are you playing your part?

“I don’t have a problem with gay people, just don’t bring that thing near me.” This is a go-to comeback ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail