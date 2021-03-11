Bello: ‘Repentant Bandits are collecting money for weapons’ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Bello: ‘Repentant Bandits are collecting money for weapons’

Niger Governor, Abubakar Bello, has stated that repentant bandits are disguising to collect money for weapons and his administration will not offer any cash to repentant bandits – The Cable reports

The governor disclosed this while speaking at a meeting with a vigilante group at Mariga LGA. According to a statement issued on Tuesday, 10th March, by Mary Noel-Berje, chief press secretary to the governor, Bello disclosed that any bandit who gives up his old ways would be offered a means of livelihood without cash backing.

UAE extends ban on Nigeria flights to March 20

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended the ban placed on Nigerian flights till March 20 – The Punch reports

According to a statement from the firm, customers from Abuja and Lagos would not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date.

The statement said, “In line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until 20 March 2021″

El-Rufai: Nigeria must end banditry with force

Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai has recommended force in the fight against banditry in Nigeria – Premium Times reports

The governor disclosed this while presenting the Kaduna annual security report for 2020 on Wednesday, 10 March 2021.

“Criminal gangs, bandits, insurgents and ethnoreligious militias made a conscious choice to challenge Nigeria’s sovereignty and menace our citizens. These criminals must be wiped out immediately and without hesitation,” the governor said.

Miyetti Allah: We’re tired of open grazing

Miyetti Allah Breeders Association of Nigeria says they are tired of open grazing in Ondo State, as they called on the government to make provision for ranches as a way of putting an end to frequent herdsmen/farmers’ crises – The Guardian reports

Alhaji Bello Garba, State Chairman of the association, stated this on Wednesday, 10th March in Akure.

“It is for peace to reign in our state. This record will go a long way, having effects even on the children yet unborn. Your memoranda and suggestions will be welcome. Please, feel free to air your views and bare your minds, but we must be objective and constructive,” he said.

Rohr: Musa is Super Eagles’ non-playing captain

Super Eagles’ coach Gernot Rohr has clarified that Ahmed Musa has been invited for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as a non-playing captain.

The forward was a surprise inclusion in the 24-man team released by the coach on Tuesday, due to the fact that he has not played a competitive game since the Super Eagles’ last AFCON qualifying game against Sierra Leone in November.