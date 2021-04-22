Being Nigerian without saying it, How to stop ‘fornication’ | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Funny Tweets

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Wahala be like sapa

2.

First change your Twitter name… lol

3.

Lol… What is this tweet?

4.

Smh… Trans joke? okay!

5.

Lol… Where’s this lady from?

6.

Lol.. e reach make you add o

7.

Say what now?

8.

Wahala be like booking babes

9.

Lol…

10.

Lol…

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac April 22, 2021

Army Chief: More funds needed to tackle insecurity, Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus dies after illness | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: Army Chief: We ...

Michael Isaac April 21, 2021

Getting loans without repaying, Dating short men | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac April 21, 2021

Ngige explains delayed meeting with JUSUN, Security Team returns passenger’s bag containing N2.3m | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: Ngige explains delayed ...

Michael Isaac April 20, 2021

Girls who ask for data subscription, Being celibate for long | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac April 20, 2021

Ohanaeze Ndigbo: 2023 is our turn, FG admits to facing hard times | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: Ohanaeze Ndigbo: 2023 ...

Michael Isaac April 19, 2021

Marrying the wrong one, Lies celebrities tell | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail