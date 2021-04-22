Being Nigerian without saying it, How to stop ‘fornication’ | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Weather just dey waste, na only sapa dey cuddle you — Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) April 22, 2021

Wahala be like sapa

2.

How can somebody stop Fornication??? — Dirty Diana 🤩 (@Dianacoco_) April 22, 2021

First change your Twitter name… lol

3.

How do you tell your partner you’re horny? — Majesty🥀💎 (@lynda4eva) April 22, 2021

Lol… What is this tweet?

4.

Smh… Trans joke? okay!

5.

'When I sit in the valley of the shadow of death' no do reach this one pic.twitter.com/w4zDeQEbUH — иυєℓℓ🎚™ (@alhajinuell) April 22, 2021

Lol… Where’s this lady from?

6.

Me adding data management skill to my cv after managing 1gb for 4 days — Cold Pepsi (@Dabeera3) April 22, 2021

Lol.. e reach make you add o

7.

When you're expecting sex, your hair grows faster — UberFacts (@UberFacts) April 22, 2021

Say what now?

8.

Baby,I’m coming to your place this night.

Reply as a guy that has already booked another girl for that night. — Marvel William (@WilliamMarvel) April 22, 2021

Wahala be like booking babes…

9.

They call it a bird app that's why I prefer tweeting in pigeon. — ✞𝖗𝖎𝖕𝖕𝖎𝖊☠👾 (@lhilchrix) April 22, 2021

Lol…

10.

Let me come and be going — ZADDY OG🌿💨(They/He) (@iam_kahlan) April 22, 2021

Lol…