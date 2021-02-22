Being Adesua and Banky, How to get over being ghosted | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

You want the type of Adesua and Banky W's marriage but anything a man tell you in the dm, you screenshot and post, olofofo. — King Monye 👑 (@iamkingmonye) February 22, 2021

Lol… set awon receipts…

2.

"Stop congratulating Adesua and Banky on your status, they can't see it"



Will you stfu and let go of the hate in your heart so you can be happy ! — ᴅᴇᴊɪ xᴏ™💦🌍 (@dejiimole) February 22, 2021

It’s the bitterness for us!

3.

I hope nobody tweets any standard agenda on how private our lives should be like that of Susu and W 😒 — Falilat (@Falilatt_) February 22, 2021

Inevitable on these streets

4.

Girls with long nails, how do you TAMBA?



Asking for a friend. — ❁ (@Kvngobi) February 22, 2021

Lol… What is this tweet?

5.

Na auto correct make you write maturer?😏 https://t.co/8yaxBS8mKv — Ni Fe🌝✨ (@msniffe) February 22, 2021

It’s the violence for us…

6.

please don’t ever feel the need to tell me what my ex is doing — solution 🇺🇲🍼 (@solutiontweeted) February 22, 2021

It’ll end in tears.

7.

When girls are in a good mood. They go to their block list and release one or two prisoners 😂😂 — BIG DADDY (@bigdaddyvinz) February 22, 2021

Lol… What is this!

8.

If someone Ghost you, Respect the Dead and Never disturb them again 🤝🏽 — Mr Bean Again 😩 🇬🇭 (@AgyaThanos) February 22, 2021

Accurate!

9.

nobody cares unless if you are beautiful, popular, or dead — Schatz (@elyvldz) February 22, 2021

Incomplete. Next!

10.

Lol… Why you gotta text like this? #Toxic