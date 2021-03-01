Being a house husband, earning 400k salary | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Social media got hard working people thinking they are lazy 😩 — 〽️ABDULMUTOLEEB OYELEKE® (@Oye440) March 1, 2021

Where’s the lie???

2.

I swear , I don't mind being a house Husband. 😭 Just sex , chilling, house chores and a little bit of disrespect ear and dear. — ᴅᴇᴊɪ xᴏ™💦🌍 (@dejiimole) March 1, 2021

Lol… Incomplete

3.

Try get clean heart, No be everything be prayer!!! — Victor Babatunde (@vhic_tore) March 1, 2021

Lol…

4.

Anywhere you see me, abeg use 100k to stone my head — Only1Cleverly😎 (@CleverlyAhmed) March 1, 2021

For those earning 400k

5.

Lol. “Hi Tope” is stressing you and you are there wanting your president to regard your voice. You want oppression to end but only not at your own table. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 1, 2021

We are our own problem…

6.

If you’ve not had SEX this month, God will embarrass you with blessings!!! — Peng Man ⚡️ (@pengmanmodel) March 1, 2021

Wahala be like March o

7.

To the mathematicians who thought of the idea of zero, thanks for nothing!🌚😏 — DREAMABLAZE⚡️ (@DREAMablaze) March 1, 2021

Lol… Myopic much?

8.

One day i go use 100naira chop 10million for this bet9ja 🤞🏾 — Bayo (@Bayodeyforyou) March 1, 2021

This is how to dream big!

9.

I see it

I like it

I check the price

I put it back — Zikky🥤 (@_zikkythaboy) March 1, 2021

Lol…

10.

No be everybody wey get fresh skin, get money. Some people get natural freshness.



If you wan help them, help them and stop looking at skin. — wisebaba (@Wizebaba) March 1, 2021

Lol… Accurate!