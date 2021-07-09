Weirdest name ever, Locust beans in shawarma | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Some people masturbate with magrine. I don't know them personally, but they exit.

I'm sending y'all a prayer of healing. 🕯️ 🕯️ 🕯️ — I can't hear you over the sound of Solar Power (@PettyMuse) July 9, 2021

Our hearts are with you!

2.

Having a kid is so much work ooh. The school on my street starts assembly at 7:40am. That is the time I usually go to bed! 😨😨😨 — Son of Patricia (@sir_emii) July 9, 2021

Laziness appreciation tweet

3.

Locust beans inside shawarma will actually bang! — DANNY WALTER👑 (@Danny_Walterr) July 9, 2021

Lol…

4.

I can still remember one time i went to the cinema with this babe to see a movie, 10mins into the movie, mama don sleep off.😒



My hard earned N2,500 — wisebaba (@Wizebaba) July 9, 2021

Idk, I’m waking her!

5.

If you don’t have THAT scar on your knee you didn’t have a fun childhood — Port Harcourt school boy ✌️ (@mr_nas11) July 9, 2021

E for Energy!

6.

Stop sending these women on Twitter money. They’re richer than you 😂😂. You dey drop cup of water for inside drum — Ogirima (OG) Maxibillionaire (@max_sticks) July 9, 2021

Lol. Where’s the lie?

7.

His name is killing me😭💀 pic.twitter.com/PJOqv18Gk3 — Deji 🇧🇷🇮🇹 (@Oj_deji) July 9, 2021

Lol!!!

8.

I’m the only one in this house and something Dey fall for kitchen.



Pa Chikodi plis….I thought you were resting in peace. — Jiggymaami (@jiggymaami) July 9, 2021

Nollywood movie?

9.

I’m the only one in this house and something Dey fall for kitchen.



Pa Chikodi plis….I thought you were resting in peace. — Jiggymaami (@jiggymaami) July 9, 2021

Just 1k?

10.

I’m at the bank and these people are treating me like I have money. Acting so respectful and serious and professional. Abeg oh. I came to withdraw my last 2k. Don’t get carried away. — ULOMA (@ulxma) July 9, 2021

Lol