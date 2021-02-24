Be comfortable in your own skin | The Daily Vulnerable

The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: How does it feel for you when magic happens? For instance, when everything just comes together the way that you want it to, or even beyond your expectation? What is that feeling like?

Niniola: I’d say first of all I’m very thankful to my team, thankful to Nigerian media, because once I drop music they are there to support me.

Every opportunity I get I say thank you to them, I show my gratitude because if you see my work or music and turn a blind eye to it there is nothing I can do, but they help me, they support me, they promote my music and it circulates that way it goes out of the country, so I’m thankful for that and my fans as well.

[When magic happens], it just means you can be comfortable in your own skin. I love to sing in Yoruba [language]. I love to dance and I love to sing and that’s what I’m going to do.

It makes me realise that good work is very important and it will never go in vain. Just be yourself and the world will listen to you.

Niniola Apata, known professionally as Niniola, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and Grammy-nominated artiste.

Listen to this conversation

Follow #WithChude on YouTubesocial media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac February 23, 2021

What growth means | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: What does it mean for a person to grow, even if they are already confident and assured? Niniola: When ...

Michael Isaac February 22, 2021

Show up, do the work, get better | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude Jideonwo I once joked with one of our producers that I like interviews where the guest is not that ...

Michael Isaac February 18, 2021

Are you really lonely? | The Daily Vulnerable

When some of my younger friends say they are lonely, I sometimes find it very amusing. “What’s the manifestation of ...

Michael Isaac February 17, 2021

Feel your emotions all the way | The Daily Vulnerable

Korty: So, Eni said you shouldn’t cry in front of a man [if he breaks-up the relationship]. However, let me ...

Michael Isaac February 12, 2021

Throuples, Ghosting, Situationships & More | The Daily Vulnerable

How far has the world changed when it comes to sex and relationships – and what’s the true effect on ...

Michael Isaac February 11, 2021

Exhume good energy and life | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: In your mind and heart, where are you now, and what’s next? Uche Sensei: Everything next is me; everything ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail