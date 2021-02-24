Be comfortable in your own skin | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: How does it feel for you when magic happens? For instance, when everything just comes together the way that you want it to, or even beyond your expectation? What is that feeling like?

Niniola: I’d say first of all I’m very thankful to my team, thankful to Nigerian media, because once I drop music they are there to support me.

Every opportunity I get I say thank you to them, I show my gratitude because if you see my work or music and turn a blind eye to it there is nothing I can do, but they help me, they support me, they promote my music and it circulates that way it goes out of the country, so I’m thankful for that and my fans as well.

[When magic happens], it just means you can be comfortable in your own skin. I love to sing in Yoruba [language]. I love to dance and I love to sing and that’s what I’m going to do.

It makes me realise that good work is very important and it will never go in vain. Just be yourself and the world will listen to you.

Niniola Apata, known professionally as Niniola, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and Grammy-nominated artiste.

