Be authentic and vulnerable | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: How are you able to be fully yourself in the corporate world?

Adeola: You are either authentic or you are not. If you are trying to be who you are not, it is so obvious that you are.

[…]Authenticity is also a value that you bring on board. They will know that whatever you are commenting on, or sharing comes from your ‘belly’. That perception is one that everyone should have.

If you are authentic, you are vulnerable. It is also good for people who see you to know that you are vulnerable – for them to know that you are also dealing with some of the issues they are dealing with too.

Adeola Azeez is the former Deputy Managing Director of Deutsche Bank Nigeria.

Listen to the conversation

